Peter Berg’s ‘Lone Survivor’ to premiere at AFI Fest

10.17.13 5 years ago

AFI Fest sure has done a great job of securing itself some nice buzz titles this year. In addition to “Out of the Furnace” it has been announced today that Peter Berg’s “Lone Survivor” will also see its world premiere at the Hollywood festival.

You’ll recall that “Foxcatcher” was all set to premiere, but the fest didn’t miss a beat with that film’s move to 2014. “Saving Mr. Banks” will have already landed at the London Film Festival’s closing night but it’ll nevertheless make a big splash at AFI as the opening night presentation.

Also part of today’s announcement is “August: Osage County” as part of the centerpiece gala slate. Special screenings of “Her,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and “The Past,” among others, joining previously announced titles such as “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Nebraska” (featuring a tribute to actor Bruce Dern) and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” as special screenings. Sony Classics has filled in an number of spots with “The Invisible Woman,” “Jodorowsky’s Dune,” “The Past” and “The Unknown Known.”

Also added is the 3D presentation of Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Last Emperor,” which played Cannes back in May.

The 2013 AFI Fest runs Nov. 7 – 14.

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAFI FestAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYHER?In ContentionLONE SURVIVORMANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOMOUT OF THE FURNACEThe Past

