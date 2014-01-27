Peter Capaldi suits up in new ‘Doctor Who’ image

We don’t know when The Doctor is returning to our TV sets this year, but BBC America has offered up an image showing what Peter Capaldi is going to look like in the role. We actually got a behind the scenes picture already showing Capaldi standing next to Jenna Coleman in what appears to be the costume, but the latest information calls the picture you see below “the first image of the Twelfth Doctor’s costume”
Through the years that “Doctor Who” has been on (and off) the air, the actors who have played the lead character have worn distinctive outfits. Notably, these include features such as a celery sprig on the lapel, a ridiculously long scarf, and a bow tie with suspenders (bow ties, naturally, being cool).
In light of some of the other outfits, Capaldi’s is relatively sedate, featuring a dark blue Crombie coat, dark blue trousers, a white shirt, and black Doc Marten shoes. The most flashy bit of the outfit is the red lining on the Crombie coat. Of the outfit, Capaldi is quoted as saying, “He’s woven the future from the cloth of the past. Simple, stark, and back to basics. No frills, no scarf, no messing, just 100 per cent Rebel Time Lord.” Executive producer Steven Moffat added “New Doctor, new era, and of course new clothes. Monsters of the universe, the vacation is over – Capaldi is suited and booted and coming to get you!”
Filming is currently underway in Cardiff but, as stated above, exactly when The Doctor is coming remains up in the air.
What say you – does this new outfit work for you? Is the red lining cool or would you rather the red be in the form of a fez?
It’s okay. Have to see it in motion to really decide on it.
I continue to stubbornly hope for the Doctor to have a style/aesthetic sense that doesn’t involve wearing *exactly the same clothes all the time*. ObExample: Jon Pertwee, who actually changed clothes fairly regularly, yet was always distinctly dressed in the style of his Doctor.)
Well, Tennant had a few different pinstriped suits that he rotated in and out. The sneakers were a constant, but the coat was only there some of the time.
True, it’s gotten *better*. My main gripe really goes back to the John Nathan Turner era, when the Doctor was wearing more of a costume than an outfit. While Tennant had a little variation in his wardrobe, it was still very same-y to me.
All we can really glean is that after two kind of young, impish and whimsical doctors, Capaldi et. al. have settled on an intense doctor. Given that the show’s whimsy and camp started to wear thin, I take this is a good sign. Whether it’ll “work” who knows, but the outfit and his take on it seem to tell us that much.
Am I the only one who sees a strong Jon Pertwee influence in the new Doctor’s appearance?