Peter Capaldi suits up in new ‘Doctor Who’ image

We don’t know when The Doctor is returning to our TV sets this year, but BBC America has offered up an image showing what Peter Capaldi is going to look like in the role. We actually got a behind the scenes picture already showing Capaldi standing next to Jenna Coleman in what appears to be the costume, but the latest information calls the picture you see below “the first image of the Twelfth Doctor’s costume”

Through the years that “Doctor Who” has been on (and off) the air, the actors who have played the lead character have worn distinctive outfits. Notably, these include features such as a celery sprig on the lapel, a ridiculously long scarf, and a bow tie with suspenders (bow ties, naturally, being cool).

In light of some of the other outfits, Capaldi’s is relatively sedate, featuring a dark blue Crombie coat, dark blue trousers, a white shirt, and black Doc Marten shoes. The most flashy bit of the outfit is the red lining on the Crombie coat. Of the outfit, Capaldi is quoted as saying, “He’s woven the future from the cloth of the past. Simple, stark, and back to basics. No frills, no scarf, no messing, just 100 per cent Rebel Time Lord.” Executive producer Steven Moffat added “New Doctor, new era, and of course new clothes. Monsters of the universe, the vacation is over – Capaldi is suited and booted and coming to get you!”

Filming is currently underway in Cardiff but, as stated above, exactly when The Doctor is coming remains up in the air.

What say you – does this new outfit work for you? Is the red lining cool or would you rather the red be in the form of a fez?