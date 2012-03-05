Peter Gabriel to pull his music from ‘Rush Limbaugh’ in wake of Sandra Fluke tirade

Peter Gabriel is not amused.
The former Genesis frontman and successful solo artist struck out at embattled talk show host Rush Limbaugh today, after discovering that the conservative commentator played Gabriel’s hit 1986 song “Sledgehammer” on his radio show last Wednesday while engaged in a nasty verbal attack against Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke.
“Peter was appalled to learn that his music was linked to Rush Limbaugh’s extraordinary attack on Sandra Fluke,” read a statement posted on Gabriel’s Facebook page earlier today. “It is obvious from anyone that knows Peter’s work that he would never approve such a use. He has asked his representatives to make sure his music is withdrawn and especially from these unfair aggressive and ignorant comments.”
The U.K. musician is just the latest in a long list of detractors who have hit back at Limbaugh after the wildly-popular pundit went on a series of extreme tirades against Fluke last week, calling her, among other things, a “slut” and a “prostitute” for arguing at a Congressional hearing in favor of requiring all private health insurance plans, including those affiliated with religious institutions, to cover the costs of contraception. Several advertisers, including AOL and Legal Zoom, have pulled their ads from Limbaugh’s show in the wake of the controversy.
“Sledgehammer”, for those who either weren’t around or don’t remember, hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in July of 1986. The video for the song, which was a single off Gabriel’s multi-platinum solo album “So”, went on to be nominated for three Grammys and won a whopping nine MTV Video Music Awards, still a record. It also stands as the most-played music video in MTV history – and I’ve embedded the full bitchin’ clip below for your viewing pleasure.
“Sledgehammer” video:
Where’s the outrage from these liberals when Bill Maher and Keith Olbermann make vulgar, hateful remarks about conservative women?
This seems to be the latest conservative talking point that’s always brought up whenever Rush’s rant is mentioned to distract from what he actually said. Did Maher or Olbermann make those remarks about public figures or private citizens? That’s the difference. I also don’t recall them actually calling any conservative women sluts or prostitutes, but please feel free to provide proof to prove me wrong.
JR once she put her self out there like this, she because a public figure.
Fred: You can still be a private citizen while testifying before congress. Exercising your right to redress greivences with the government does not make you a public figure.
JR: Maher called Sarah Palin a C***.
MARISSA She was part of a presser, she didn’t testify. that hearing was about government forcing churches and other religious bodies to go against church teachings. The reason she was not invited to give testimony to the panel was because she was speaking about women’s rights not fredom of religion rights.
Also she is an activist and not a private citizen. She was a public figure before she spoke to the Democrats that day, not the full panel, and is still a public figure.
Now do I think we should give free birth control? No, but I do not see a problem with it being covered under your prescription plan like normal medications. Do I think church’s should be forced to give free birth control? Mo, but if it is part of the co-pay on the insurance that is fine, but do not force them to cover the whole cost.
I think Rush’s use of the song comes under the fair use guidelines. I don’t think there’s anything that Peter Gabriel can do about him using this song on his show. I know Chrissy Hynde tried unsuccessfully to get him to stop using the bass line from “My City Was Gone” as his theme a number of years ago.
Bill maher has called Sarah Palin a cunt and a twat
First, there is a difference between Bill Maher, who is a comedian, and Rush Limbaugh, who claims he’s just an entertainer, but is actually a much more influential figure within the conservative movement.
I could also ask where the outrage was among conservatives when Ted Nugent (who recently endorsed Romney) has made offensive comments about Hillary Clinton and President Obama in the past numerous times. While I agree that we would be much better off if all of these “entertainers” stopped making such incendiary remarks about people who don’t share their political views, there is a difference between going after a public official like a politician or pundit vs. attacking a private citizen like Sandra Fluke who dared to speak out about an issue that she thought was important as do many other women.
No, there is no difference, only liberal hypocrisy.
I think it’s awful that any woman is being called a slut, twat, slut, or prostitute by these public male figures.
Just as Peter Gabriel has a right to say who plays his music, Rush Limbaugh has a right to say what he said. Last time I looked, this was still a free country with freedom of speech.
All media is pushing the envelope these days with edgy comments just to attract attention to their platform.
Don’t forget when you remove someone else’s freedom, yours will be next and soon ther will be NO freedoms left for anyone!
I don’t think you know how freedom of speech works. Last time I checked Limbaugh wasn’t thrown in jail for his comments. Just like he has the freedom of speech to call a college student a slut, other people can use their freedom of speech to disagree with him. The sponsors that dropped their ads from his show also have the right to choose to no longer me associated with him in case it hurts their bottom line. So please tell me how his freedom is being take away.
Amazing how few conservatives know what “free speech” actually means.
You’re kind of an idiot, aren’t you?
I think that it’s interesting that its okay to use those remarks against public figures but don’t dare use them against a private citizen. The logic being used to defend Maher and Obermenn is flawed and clearly biased. But of course it is expected from liberals who think the government should be providing us with every need that a person could possibly think of. I think the government should start dictating what kind of toilet paper we use and the amount. What the heck is going thru people’s minds? Do you honestly believe the government is better at making decisions in regards to your life than you are? Unreal.
“I think that it’s interesting that its okay to use those remarks against public figures but don’t dare use them against a private citizen.”
I think it’s telling that you didn’t already know there was a distinction. See Hustler Magazine v. Falwell for more.
“But of course it is expected from liberals who think the government should be providing us with every need that a person could possibly think of.”
You know that’s not what liberals actually think, right? You can’t possibly be that ignorant.
Limbaugh is NOT a “conservative commentator”. He is a right-wing demagogue, period, stop. Hitfix are just as guilty as the liberal media of treating this name-calling bully with kid gloves.