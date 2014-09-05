Peter Gallagher joins “SVU”

The former “O.C.” dad will oversee the special victims unit as Deputy Chief William Dodds.

NY Times corrects its Joan Rivers obituary: She died in 2014, not 1914

The Times had the perfect correction for its Joan Rivers” obituary: “An earlier version of a label that appeared with this obituary on the home page of NYTimes.com misstated the year of Ms. Rivers”s death. It was 2014, of course, not 1914.” PLUS: Rivers” funeral will be private despite her requesting “a huge showbiz” funeral, read TV Guide profiles of Rivers from 1966 and 1968, explaining Joan's “Can We Talk?” catchphrase, and recalling the one time Rivers hosted “SNL,” in 1983.

Sarah Silverman insults Jimmy Kimmel in talking about her “Masters of Sex” boyfriend Michael Sheen

“I don”t think I ever knew what love was” before dating him, Silverman tells Kimmel. “I don”t think I”ve ever been in love before, I realize.” PLUS: Silverman talks bringing pot to the Emmys, and Kimmel gets Erin Andrews and NFL players to read mean tweets.

Esquire Network”s “The Getaway” to feature Chrissy Teigen, Jack McBrayer, Kyle MacLachlan

Adam Pally and David Koechner will also take part in the celebrity travel series.

NFL returns to big numbers

NBC's “Sunday Night Football” game topped last year”s opener.

Fred Armisen”s ex created a painting called “Fred Armisen: Portrait of a Sociopath”

The painting (see it here) by NYC artist Alice Lancaster shows the “Portlandia” star with half of his face asleep and the other half staring intensely.

How did a PBS talk show host end up “Dancing with the Stars”?

Tavis Smiley says he rejected the ABC reality show twice, before finally giving in.

Watch Aziz Ansari & Chris Pratt film “Parks and Rec” in Chicago

They apparently took a cab from Pawnee.

“Gotham” unveils a fan-made trailer

The Fox series asked fans to create their own trailers.

Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Trainor & The Roots sing “All About That Bass”

Check out their classroom instruments performance. PLUS: Larry David tells Fallon about his hatred of dogs.

“Ellen” is headed to SiriusXM

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will begin airing on satellite radio starting Monday.

Happy 85th birthday, Bob Newhart!

Here are five little-known facts about Newhart on the occasion of his birthday.