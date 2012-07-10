Peter O’Toole retires from stage and screen

Eight-time Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole is hanging it up. In a statement released by his publicist, the actor said, “It is time for me to chuck in the sponge. To retire from films and stage. The heart for it has gone out of me: it won’t come back.”
There’s nothing worse than being on a track once filled with inspiration long after that well has dried up. So as sad as it might be, I’m happy O’Toole recognizes that the art, the work, the business, whatever, is no longer doing it for him. At any age we should focus on what moves us, what inspires us, and relinquish what doesn’t. If we can.
O’Toole never won a competitive Oscar. In fact, he holds the record for nominations without a win amongst actors. His first was a high bar, for “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1963, and a tough loss to Gregory Peck for “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Who’s going to argue with Peck in that? His most recent came for “Venus” in 2006, four years after he was awarded an Honorary Oscar by the Academy.
O’Toole originally declined the Honorary Oscar, saying at the time that since he was “still in the game and might win the lovely bugger outright, would the Academy please defer the honour until I am 80?” He later relented and accepted the prize.
Upon accepting the honor (presented to him by actress Meryl Streep) at the 75th annual Academy Awards, O’Toole said, “always a bridesmaid never a bride my foot. I have my very own Oscar now to be with me till death us do part. I wish the Academy to know I am as delighted as I am honored, and I am honored…Having already bagged this baby, as it were, and so spared uncertainties prior the opening of an envelope, I am able to think.” It was one of the best Oscar acceptance speeches I’ve ever seen, eloquent as always.
I don’t want this to sound too much like an obit or anything, though I suppose it is an obit for a career. But the roles are staggering, the performances just as much: “Becket,” “The Lion in Winter,” “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” “The Ruling Class,” “The Stunt Man,” “My Favorite Year” — and those are just the Oscar-nominated. Otherwise there was “Lord Jim,” “The Last Emperor,” “Man of La Mancha” and a particular stand-out bit in “Ratatouille,” among countless others.
On the stage, he’s done it all, from “Waiting for Godot” to “Macbeth.” He won an Emmy for his work in the 1999 mini-series “Joan of Arc”
And now, it’s a career in the rear view. He may never have won that competitive Oscar, but that frankly catapults him and his legend further. I hope whatever he does next, he finds that he has more than enough “heart for it.”
Just as well at this stage. You’d think that getting nominated for Venus would’ve at least increased his visibility enough to put him up for some Michael Caine style character parts, but nothing really came of it.
Gentleman. Presence. Talent. Legend. The latter in the truest sense of the word.
well said
He may not ever have won a Best Actor Oscar, but for my money he gave the best performance ever captured on film in Lawrence of Arabia. He could have been hit by a train after filming wrapped and never acted again and he would still have that to his legacy.
Who’s going to argue Peck’s win? Really? Try anyone with a brain. O’Toole’s performance in “Lawrence of Arabia” is one of the screen’s greatest of all time. Certainly wouldn’t say the same for Peck, respectable as he was.
Oh my goodness, I don’t have a brain. I really wish someone would have informed me sooner.
Such extreme hyperbole only hurts the point you’re trying to make.
Peter O’Toole always had stiff competition in the years he was nominated. For example, just look at 1982: *BEN KINGSLEY in “Gandhi”, Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie”, Jack Lemmon in “Missing”, Paul Newman in
“The Verdict”, Peter O’Toole in “My Favorite Year”. And remember, Paul Newman was still looking for his first win at that time.
That’s definitely true. The years in which he was nominated just happened to be insanely competitive years, for the most part. I think the best chance the Academy ever had to actually give him the Oscar was in 1968, when he was nominated for Best Picture nominee (and Golden Globe winner) “The Lion in Winter” but lost to Cliff Robertson for “Charly.” I think that’s the only instance for which I can honestly say Peter O’Toole was robbed, as brilliant as his other nominated performances all were.
I couldn’t agree more, Edwin. The Academy is notorious for choosing the year’s Best Actor in performances where the character is mentally disabled. And, indeed, Cliff Robertson plays a mentally disabled bakery worker named “Charly” who is the subject of an experiment to increase human intelligence. Additionally, two weeks after the ceremony, Time Magazine reported the Academy’s generalized concerns over “excessive and vulgar solicitation of votes” and said “many members agreed that Robertson’s award was based more on promotion than on performance.” So yes Edwin, I am willing to agree that O’Toole was robbed in 1968. That particular year was his strongest chance to win the Best Actor Award.