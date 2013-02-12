Peter Sarsgaard joins ‘The Killing’ Season 3

Peter Sargsaard is making a “Killing” with his latest project.

The “Green Lantern” star has joined Season 3 of the AMC crime drama in a recurring role, playing “a lifelong convict born into poverty and crime” who now sits on death row. The actor, who embarks on his first recurring gig on a TV series with the role, joins fellow series newcomers Elias Koteas (as the new partner of Mireille Enos’ character), Max Fowler (as a street hustler), and Amy Seimetz (“Tiny Furniture”) as a woman whose missing daughter provides the crux of the new season’s storyline, which will pick up a year after the closing of the Rosie Larsen murder investigation.

Along with Enos, Joel Kinnaman is also on tap to return as homicide detective Stephen Holder. Season 3’s plot will see the latter coming to Enos’ Sarah Linden (who seemingly left the police force at the end of last season) for help with a new missing persons case that’s connected to one of her past investigations.

Sarsgaard will next be seen in Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s porn biopic “Lovelace” opposite Amanda Seyfried, Juno Temple and Sharon Stone. The indie pic is slated for release on March 15.

Will you be watching “The Killing” Season 3? Let us know in the comments.