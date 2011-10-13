‘Phantom Menace’ 3D release gets a new poster with no Anakin

It is appropriate timing here in the McWeeny house for a “Phantom Menace 3D” poster to show up. After all, we’re exactly halfway into our six-part “Star Wars” series on Film Nerd 2.0, and the film we just watched on Monday was, indeed, the controversial 1999 film that brought “Star Wars” back to the bigscreen.
So it was that today when the boys got home from school and I showed them both the poster, there was much rejoicing. These kids simply accept that 3D is part of the theatrical experience today, so much so that when a film comes out that is not in 3D, they think something’s wrong. I’m shocked at how closely Toshi pays attention to the fine print in the movie trailers and the TV spots that he watches. He’s been seeing 3D movies as part of his movie diet since he first started going to the movie theater. I remember taking him to a press screening of “The Ant Bully” where we got seated next to the film’s executive producer, Tom Hanks, who seemed quietly delighted when Toshi ripped off his glasses and hurled them about six rows away three minutes into the film.
Today, though, he loves 3D and he loves “The Phantom Menace,” and the notion of seeing “The Phantom Menace” in 3D is almost too much for his little brain to handle. Allen’s the same way. He now thinks the movie is opening in theaters this weekend, and has already asked me five times if we’re going to see the film tomorrow. No matter how I explain it to him, “February” seems like some impossible thing to him, and he refuses to accept that he’s got to wait to see this. I do think it’s odd that the poster doesn’t emphasize Anakin Skywalker at all, but it looks to me like whoever put this poster together knows exactly what kids like about the movie, so maybe that’s by design.
If Lucasfilm really does do one of these a year, it could be a cash cow for the company, at least as successful as the “Lion King” release right now. While older fans may gripe and grumble about the “Star Wars” prequels, there is a younger generation to holds that film just as dear as any of the others, and they will show up for it. I’ve seen early test footage of “A New Hope” and “Attack Of The Clones” in 3D, and the results are dazzling. I look forward to having an excuse to revisit one film per year from the series in the theater with my sons, and it would not shock me at all if we see there are even more new surprises and changes in the films in these new formats.
In the meantime, I look forward to seeing the trailer for the 3D release in front of “The Three Musketeers” later this month.
“The Phantom Menace” returns to theaters February 10, 2012.
Cool. Darth Maul – the movie! Coming to a theatre this Valentines Day.
No, thank you.
“but it looks to me like whoever put this poster together knows exactly what kids like about the movie”
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. The prequels are aimed at children. However the prequels just don’t appeal to the child in me.
I’ll see it because I’d like to experience the podrace and lightsaber battles on the big screen again. The film is deeply flawed but those moments still work wonderfully for me.
If you live near a Disney park you can (possibly) experience the pod race in 3D as part of the new and improved Star Tours ride. It’s pretty spectacular.
Holy moly, that’s an ugly poster.
Is this the official poster? It looks fan made.
I’ve been reading Drew’s reports about showing the Star Wars films to his kids, and to echo Mulderism about McWeeny hitting the nail on the head, that conclusion was something that’s been rolling in my head this last week. I think the biggest problem with the new Star Wars trilogy wasn’t the terrible writing, plotting, acting, etc. Of course, none of them help things. But I think the biggest problem is simply that an adult generation who grew up with the original Star Wars trilogy was expecting a new trilogy aimed at them, that expanded the mythos in a mature way, much like many of the comic books of the last 20 years or so are aimed at a more adult audience and both play with and have evolved the archetypes we grew up with and followed when we were kids. When The Phantom Menace hit, the general public was expecting something that reimagined and updated the Star Wars universe, something intelligent along the lines of the Battlestar Galactica show that appealed to our love of the universe but also challenged our now-older psyches. But George didn’t aim his new trilogy at adults; he aimed them at kids. And he actually took a step backwards… he aimed them at young kids, we’re talking the audience for Saturday morning cartoons. Taken into context, the movies make a hell of a lot more sense. Lucas is kind of like McDonald’s: trying to get the impressionable and not yet fully-formed aboard the Lucas marketing machine while they’re still too young to know any better, to ingrain the “brand” to use some Hollywood-speak at the deepest, most base level of their tiny little psyches. And on that level, the new trilogy was extremely successful, and again, the choices made throughout make a lot more sense. The older generation might have accepted that aim had the new films actually been well-written and tightly-structured, but it still would have come as a disappointment and something way off the anticipated mark. I think that’s ultimately the reason for so much public ire.
Further evidence from my own experience.
I was a kid when Star Wars came out in 1977. Before it came to our town I had only seen the movie poster in the paper. When I eventually saw it I wasn’t super impressed. I was actually quite turned off by all the hype surrounding the movie. I never had any toys or action figures – nor did I want any. I saw Empire when it came out but was still not on the bandwagon. I preferred Star Trek.
It wasn’t until I was in high school and Star Wars came out on one of the movie channels. Being older and more mature I became more interested once I watched Star Wars again. That was when I really started to appreciate it. So when ROTJ came out I was genuinely excited and loved it. This was also when I discovered 2001: A Space Odyssey (my all-time favourite science fiction movie).
So as a kid, the original trilogy did not appeal to me. It was when I was a teenager that I really started to like and appreciate Star Wars.
The Prequels would seem to be the opposite. The appeal and biggest audience are the kids whereas older kids and adults don’t like them as much. I’m generalizing of course.
It’s unfortunate that Lucas couldn’t find a better middle ground. While there were some high concept ideas (trade embargoes, political manoeuvring), they failed to capture my interest.
While I see a little bit of logic to the notion that the prequels were aimed at kids, it doesn’t quite work. The prequels simultaneously tried to be a political thriller (trade federation, senate stuff) and a tragedy (Anakin’s arc). These are hardly themes kids understand. The original trilogy completely works for kids because all the characters are archetypes with very simple story motivations.
Old fans were definitely the target of the flawed attempts to “deepen” understanding of the universe (midichlorians anyone?). The most obvious “kid” thing is probably Jar Jar. TPM has some of the oddest mix of kid/adult themes of all the SW films. My son didn’t emotionally get how Anakin could just leave his mom.
Somewhere, Drew Struzan is wincing.
It’s crazy that Yoda as a cgi character is on the poster, when he was a puppet when it was released.
It’s almost certainly going to be a new CGI Yoda in the reissue.
I’m not surprised Jake Lloyd was left off the poster because that was one of the two or three worst casting disasters in cinema history.
What?! He was masterful, just like Brett Favre! He’s just being a kid out there!
Brett Favre jokes here? You will hear crickets
what a disgrace for a poster… that thing is hideously awful and amateurish.
Well, I might say that the poster — besides its assaults on all principles of design and garish execution — emphasizes those elements of MENACE that grown-up audiences actually like (or “like” or “hate less”) about the film. I see no battle droids, Jar Jars or Sando Aqua Monsters — the highlights according to most children I’ve spoken to about MENACE (not to imply that they don’t love that other stuff). When Episode I is boiled down to Maul! Kenobi! Yoda! R2! Podrace!, you’ve hit that sweet-ish spot where maybe even fervent Haterz can remember that oh yeah, there actually is some cool, fun, interesting stuff in there.
Personally, I hope there’s a teaser trailer of nothing but Jar Jar sticking out his tongue and an eopie blowing a fart into the auditorium… in 3D!
I had no idea that Lucasfilm was doing this – although it makes perfect sense, since Lucas always wants to cash in on anything he can.
I will, of course, go and see them. I think TPM has been unfairly maligned. The underwater monster chase is absolutely awful and virtually unwatchable, the dialogue is stilted, but the overall movie and the story is IMO really good. I wish Lucas had hired a director and screenwriter, it could have been excellent.
Anakin is on the poster. Unless of course that’s some other 9 year old, digital recast piloting his pod racer in the poster.