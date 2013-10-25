Pharrell on Beyonce’s album: ‘She’s not going to put it out until it’s ready’

Beyonce”s long awaited fifth studio album may be coming closer to being released. In an interview with Billboard, Pharrell, who has worked on the set along with a phalanx of other writers and producers, said Beyonce has been telling other people “Yeah, I”m almost done.” But he doesn”t sound like he”s so sure its arrival is imminent.

“B”s album is crazy. Let me tell you what it is,” he says. “She”s very particular. She”s a Virgo. And she”s not going to put it out until it”s ready and feels like it”s right to her. She”s got a very specific taste. I guess that”s the reason she”s Beyonce. Her name is recognizable around the globe and that”s huge. That comes from someone that has very particular taste. When you know what you want, you won”t stop until you get it.”

Plus, he adds that he”s going back into the studio with Queen B, so it sounds like we really might not get this one until 2014.

Beyonce has dropped a number of songs and/or song snippets over the past year and none of them have gained traction, despite being catchy: “Bow Down/I Been On,” “Grown Woman,” and “Standing On The Sun.” There”s no word if any of those tracks will be on the album.

In the meantime, as previously reported, The New York Daily News reported that Beyonce will drop a new single Dec. 3 and an accompanying video shot by Terry Richardson.

In addition to working with Beyonce -and appearing on the two biggest hits of the summer, Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” and Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” Pharrell is working with a number of other artists and collaborating with Hans Zimmer on scoring “The Amazing Spiderman 2.”