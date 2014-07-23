Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus get playful in ‘Come Get It Bae’ video: Watch

Miley Cyrus leaves the tweaking to others in the video for Pharrell Williams” “Come Get It Bae.”

Cyrus appears briefly for her segment in the song, but she mainly hams it up for the camera with Williams, rather than performing her part. She manages to get in some good tongue wagging and general goofiness.

But the real stars are the 20 women or so auditioning to be dancers in the video (In this meta exercise- the auditions actually become the music clip). The video opens with the words “Beauty has no expiration date,” as Pharrell and a choreographer watch woman after woman of different ethnicities and ages gyrate in front of him as they cast the video. To his credit, the women are presented as talented dancers, sexy and strong, and clad appropriately. They”re auditioning for him, but they”re showing their power as well instead of simply serving as objects.

It”s an instantly forgettable clip, but while you”re watching it, you might as well try to pick up a few new slick dance moves.

