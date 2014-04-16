Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ is frozen at the top of the charts

Pharrell”s “Happy” stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its eighth week in an incredibly stagnant top 10. In fact, it”s a record-setting stagnancy….

For the first time in the chart”s 55 year history, the top seven tunes all stay locked in the same spot for three consecutive weeks, according to Billboard.

In case you haven”t memorized them, allow us to recap: At No. 1, Pharrell Williams” “Happy.” No. 2, John Legend”s “All of Me,” No. 3, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J; No 4, Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz; No. 5, Idina Menzel”s “Let It Go”; No. 6, Bastille”s “Pompeii,” and No. 7, Lorde”s “Team.”

DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down for What” rises 10-8, trading places with OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars,” while Aloe Blacc”s “The Man” holds at No. 9.

The highest debut belongs to Ed Sheeran, whose “Sing,” written and produced by Pharrell, bows at No. 15.