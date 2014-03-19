Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ makes it four weeks at the top

“Happy,” Pharrell Williams” Oscar-nominated ditty remains No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its fourth week, while the Top 10 welcomes some newcomers.

“Happy” continues to gain in airplay as it garners more than 210 million in impressions, making it only the third title in Billboard”s Radio Songs chart”s 23-year history to do so and Williams had a hand in one of the other ones- Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines”- the other is Mariah Carey”s “We Belong Together.”

As “Happy” remains in the top spot, the next five titles also hold the same places as last week: Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, is at No. 2, John Legend”s “All of Me” is No. 3, Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, is at No. 5, Bastille”s “Pompeii” at No. 5, and Lorde”s “Team” at No. 6.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” shifts 8-7, trading places with Beyonce”s “Drunk In Love,” featuring Jay-Z, which moves 7-8.

So all the excitement comes in the last two positions. Propelled by its placement in the viral video, “First Kiss,” Soko”s “We Might Be Dead By Tomorrow” leaps onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 9. A whopping 98% of “Tomorrow”s” Hot 100 qualifying points come from streaming of the video, which turned out not to be an organic video that caught fire, but a promo for womenswear brand, Wren (did you really think that many attractive people were there by chance?) The tune also sold 10,000 downloads, but received no airplay, according to Billboard.

Climbing into the Top 10 for the first time with his name attached to a song is Aloe Blacc with “The Man,” which moves 12-10. Fans of Avicii”s top 10 smash, “Wake Me Up,” know Blacc as the vocalist for that hit, but he was not credited on the track, so “The Man” makes his first official top 10.