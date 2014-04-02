Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ makes it six weeks at the top

Pharrell Williams” “Happy” continues its residency at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week. The song, remarkably, continues to make gains at radio, this week garnering 225.9 million all-format impressions. That puts it in second place behind Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I., for the all-time record.

In addition to sitting in the pole position on the Billboard Hot 100, “Happy” is No. 1 on Billboard”s Pop Songs, Adult Pop Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and Adult R&B Songs airplay charts. Billboard also notes this fascinating stat: Pharrell has now spent more weeks (23) at No. 1 than Elvis Presley and is in 10th place among male artists. Usher holds the record with 47 among solo males.

Speaking of solo males, John Legend”s “All of Me” holds at No. 2, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, stays at No. 3, Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty, ” featuring 2 Chainz at No. 4 , “Frozen”s” “Let It Go,” as performed by Idina Menzel, at No. 5; Bastille”s “Pompeii” at No. 6 and Lorde”s “Team” at No. 7.

With the top 7 staying static, there”s a little movement in the final three Top 10 slots: Aloe Blacc”s “The Man” trades places with OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars,” with “Man” rising to No. 8 and “Stars” falling to No. 9.

The only new entry in the Top 10 comes from DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What,” which moves 15-10. The tune is DJ Snake”s first Top 10 and Lil Jon”s first return to the Top 10 in four years. The song is already No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

