Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ makes it seven weeks at the top

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss: For the seventh week in a row, Pharrell Williams” “Happy” tops the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, all the songs in the top 7 remain the same as last week.

In case you haven”t cemented them to memory: Following “Happy,” John Legend”s “All of Me” is No. 2, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, is No. 3, Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz, is No. 4, Idina Menzel”s “Let It Go,” from “Frozen,” is No. 5.

Bastille”s “Pompeii” holds at No. 6 and Lorde”s “Team” remains at No. 7.

Even though there”s a little movement in positions 8-10, it”s basically deck chairs rearranging: OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” flips places with Aloe Blacc”s “The Man,” as “Stars”moves up one to No. 8 and “Man” drops one spot to No. 9. Holding at No. 10 is DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What.”

The highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 is 5 Seconds of Summer”s “She Looks So Perfect” at No. 60, followed by Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me,” a tune the British crooner performed on “Saturday Night Live.”

Next week, look for Justin Timberlake”s “Not A Bad Thing” to possibly move into the Top 10, as it rises 20-14 this week.