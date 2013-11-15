Philadelphia Eagles team with Marvel for mascot origin story

11.15.13

(CBR) The Philadelphia Eagles and Marvel have reunited to tell the story so many have so long wanted to read: the origin of the NFL team”s mascot Swoop.

Produced by Marvel Custom Solutions, and illustrated by Tom Grummett, the comic was distributed earlier this month to members of the Eagles Kids Club who attended an event at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marvel and the Eagles partnered last year for a “Weapon X” poster to commemorate the retirement of longtime player Brian Dawkins. 

