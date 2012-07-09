Philip Seymour Hoffman officially lands Plutarch Heavensbee role in ‘Hunger Games’ sequel

07.09.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Confirming a rather poorly kept secret, Lionsgate announced on Monday (July 9) that Philip Seymour Hoffman has officially been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
In Suzanne Collins’ “Catching Fire,” Heavensbee is announced as the new Hunger Games Head Gamemaker, replacing Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley). As you might guess from the addition of an Oscar-winning actor in the role, Plutarch Heavensbee is not unimportant.
Last week, Jena Malone was offered one of the other plum “Catching Fire” roles, playing tribute Johanna Mason.
A recent Tony nominee for “Death of a Salesman,” Hoffman won his Oscar for “Capote” and earned subsequent nominations for “Charlie Wilson’s War” and “Doubt.”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” will be directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) and is set for release on November 22, 2013.
The first “Hunger Games” film took in over $400 million at the domestic box office and $678 million worldwide.

Around The Web

TAGSCATCHING FIREJENA MALONEPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANPlutarch Heavensbeethe hunger gamesThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP