Phish sticks to the east coast for Fall tour

Phish will kick off a fall tour, its first autumn outing since 2010, with a three-night stand at Hampton (Va.) Coliseum, Oct. 18-20. Tickets go on sale Aug. 8.

The two-week outing is confined to the east coast, as the jam band is spending its five-week summer tour on the West Coast (sorry about that fly-over states).

Phish recently released two live sets: the six-CD set, “Ventura,” culled rom shows in 1997 and 1998, and “Live Bait Vol. 9,” nine tracks available for free here.



Phish front man Trey Anastasio recently revealed that the band is working on its first studio album since 2009’s “Joy.” In a piece that ran July 2, he told PBS NewsHour that the band was collaborating on the lyrics. Last year, keyboardist Page McConnell gave Rolling Stone a few details about the new project: “We’re trying to create something that really comes from the four of us,” he said, adding the band was going with spontaneity in an effort to “create something more in the moment.” No release date has been announced.

Fall PHISH dates:



10/18 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

10/19 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

10/20 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

10/22 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

10/23 Glens Falls, NY Glens Falls Civic Center

10/25 Worcester, MA DCU Center

10/26 Worcester, MA DCU Center

10/27 Hartford, CT XL Center

10/29 Reading, PA Sovereign Center

10/31 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

11/01 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

11/02 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall