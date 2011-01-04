Pink Floyd and EMI sign on the dotted line for five more years

After a contentious last few years, Pink Floyd and EMI have made up and inked a new five-year deal that allows the record company to continue to market and distribute the group”s catalogue.

The new pact also involves the settlement of any legal disputes the band had lodged against the label over royalty payments, according to a press release from EMI.

In an obligatory statement praising Pink Floyd, EMI Group CEO Roger Faxon said, “Pink Floyd are one of the most important and influential bands of all time and I know I speak for everyone at EMI when I say that it is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with them. We’re looking forward to continuing to help the band reach new and existing fans through their incredible body of work.” Faxon has been on a nice little roll since taking over EMI several months ago, including finally negotiating a deal between the Beatles and iTunes to sell the Fab Four”s music digitally.

Pink Floyd”s EMI catalogue includes such seminal works as “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

Speaking of “The Wall,” Pink Floyd”s Roger Waters will film all six performances of the album when he plays London”s O2 Arena in April, according to NME, for possible release of a live DVD. David Gilmour is expected to show up at one of the gigs as well to perform “Comfortably Numb.”