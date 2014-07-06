Pink Floyd to release new album in October, according to David Gilmour’s wife

Someone can”t keep a secret.

Pink Floyd guitarist/vocalist David Gilmour”s wife, Polly Samson tweeted on Saturday, “Btw Pink Floyd album out in October is called “The Endless River.” Based on 1994 sessions is Rick Wright”s swan song and very beautiful.”

Oops.

After she oh-so-casually dropped this news, the internet went up in flames in excitement. The album will be the first album of unreleased material since 1994″s “The Division Bell.” It”s unknown if “The Endless River” is composed of tracks recorded during the same sessions for “The Division Bell” and they will now be released as they were recorded then or they will be enhanced with new production and recording, sort of like Michael Jackson”s “Xscape album.”

“The Division Bell” featured Gilmour, Wright, and drummer Nick Mason, with many of the lyrics penned by Samson, and was believed to be Pink Floyd”s last album. Co-founder Syd Barrett quit the band in 1968 (and died in 2006); Roger Waters left the band in 1985 and despite a great deal of acrimony with his band mates, has appeared with them on a handful of occasions for charity.

Wright, the band”s keyboardist, died in 2008, but as the LA Times points out, while the new album may be the last of his recorded output made with Pink Floyd, he went on to release a solo album, “Broken China,” in 1996.

Adding fuel to the rumors: Durga McBroom-Hudson, a vocalist who has toured with the band, also tweeted on Saturday, “Yes. There is a new Pink Floyd album coming out,” confirming Samson”s tweet.

Samson”s account has since been “suspended,” according to Twitter. Gilmour has a Twitter page, but there are no tweets on it. His website plugs Samson's latest collection of short stories, but has not been updated since May.

Pink Floyd's most popular album remains, of course, 1973's “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.