Pink picks some very special guests for new album, ‘The Truth About Love’

Pink will have some very special guests on her new album, “The Truth About Love,” out Sept.18.

British singer Lily Allen will appear on the album, as will Pink”s 13-month old daughter Willow, who plays bass and bells on two tunes. Bass? Really?

In an interview with Carson Daly on Los Angeles radio station 97.1, Pink said she wrote about 40 songs for the album, ultimately whittling the number down to 13, her lucky number. Interesting, random Pink factoid: “I had my first kiss on Friday the 13th in a graveyard,” she told Daly.

Pink revealed no details about her song with Allen, but hinted there may be more pairings: “For the last 14 years, everyone has said no [to collaborations]. But this album, everyone said yes! And I think that”s because people think I”ve softened. I think people maybe think I bite!”

She, like many folks, is loving first single “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).” She told Daly she”s loved it from the start and when she hears the break-up song: “I just instantly want to rip my clothes off and dance and drink and just blow off steam.” Despite that, she says the album does not capitalize on the latest dance trends.