Pink scores first No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart during busy week

Pink proved to be the mightiest of all the major artists premiering new albums this week, as “The Truth About Love” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, beating out new releases from Carly Rae Jepsen, The Killers, Ben Folds Five and Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music crew.

“Love” moved 280,000 units, topping Pink’s previous personal best “M!ssundaztood,” which sold 220,000 copies in its first week back in 2001.

It’s the pop singer’s first No. 1 album on the chart, and it’s also the third-biggest debut this year, after Justin Bieber’s “Believe” (374,000) and Madonna’s “MDNA” (359,000).

Meanwhile, the Kanye West-driven G.O.O.D. Music sampler “Cruel Summer” debuted at No. 2, selling 205,000. The disc features West, R. Kelly, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Jay-Z and others and has scored a radio hit with “Mercy.” “Cruel” took the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The Billboard 200’s third position features the return of Vegas rockers The Killers, whose “Battle Born” debuted to the tune of 113,000 sold. Their last set, 2008’s “Day & Age,” peaked at No. 6.

Holding its own against the onslaught of such big debuts is Dave Matthews Band’s “Away From the World,” which fell from No. 1 to No. 4 with 62,000 units sold (down 77%). Little Big Town’s “Tornado” likewise dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 with 50,000 (down 55%).

Proving she’s not just a one hit wonder, “Call me Maybe” songstress Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album “Kiss” debuted at No. 6 on the album chart with 46,000 sold.

Indie rock fans helped drive Brooklyn band Grizzly Bear to the top ten. Their brand new “Shields” debuted at No. 7 with 39,000 sold. It’s the band’s highest chart position to date.

The top ten was rounded out by two holdovers and one new album. Bob Dylan’s “Tempest” slid from No. 3 to No. 8, while the Avett Brothers’ “The Carpenter” was pushed from 4 to 8. Reunited ’90s trio The Ben Folds Five was just barely able to crack the top ten for the first time, as “The Sound of the Life of the Mind” sold 30,000 in its first week.

Overall album sales were up 6% over last week and up 3% compared to the same week last year. However, sales are down 5% compared to this point in 2011.