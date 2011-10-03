Pink to play sex addict opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Thanks For Sharing’

Pink has bagged a role in a major new independent film entitled “Thanks For Sharing”, directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Stuart Blumberg (“The Kids Are All Right”). This represents only the second substantial feature role for the pop singer after the little-seen 2007 horror film “Catacombs”, in which she co-starred opposite Shannyn Sossamon.

Referred to by her birth name “Alecia Moore” throughout the press release (the only key to her identity as a music star comes from a mention of her “eleven Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and…three Grammy Awards”), the singer/actress will star as Dede, a “kindred spirit” to a character named Neil, played by Josh Gad. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo, Joely Richardson and Patrick Fugit round out the cast.

“Thanks For Sharing” is a dramatic comedy that centers on a group of sex addicts who come together in a shared determination to overcome their unhealthy fixation. It will serve as Blumberg’s directorial debut.

“Alecia could not be a more ideal fit for this role,” said Blumberg in a statement. “She carries with her just the right combination of heart and edginess for the part of Dede, and we”re incredibly excited to share her acting talent with audiences.”

Pink began shooting her scenes today. Production on the film kicked off late last month in New York City.