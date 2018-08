“Pinky and the Brain” is one of the most beloved segments of “Animaniacs” (though I prefer Yakko, Wakko, Dot, and Chicken Boo more), and the dynamic rodents return in this vulgar, NSFW comeback. Yes, those are the duo's original voices Rob Paulsen (who also played Yakko) and Maurice LaMarche. They should take this act on the road and let Dr. Scratchansniff analyze their decades of woes.

(via Break)