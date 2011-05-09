‘Pirates’ mates Johnny Depp and Rob Marshall will re-team for ‘Thin Man’

As the good folks at Disneyland still clean up after the world premiere party for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” held over the weekend, the business of Hollywood rolls on with with the announcement that ‘Stranger Tides’ director, Rob Marshall, and it’s star Johnny Depp will team up again. This time in the remake of the classic detective comedy/mystery, ‘The Thin Man.’

Originally released in 1934, ‘The Thin Man’ starred William Powell and Myrna Loy, and was a lighthearted MGM mystery featuring Powell as a dilettante detective who solves a mystery and reveals his findings at a dinner party where the suspects are guests. The film originally garnered four academy award nominations, including Best Picture, and is widely remembered for the quick witted exchanges between Powell and Loy.

Depp, who was already attached to the project, will play the William Powell role as well as produce. Rob Marshall will direct, and Marshall’s producing partner John DeLuca will produce. Rob Marshall was happy to get the ‘Pirates’ gang back together for ‘The Thin Man’, saying “John and I are overjoyed at the idea of working with Johnny again, especially on such a classy and classic project.”

Veteran writer Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) is attached to write the script. The world will witness what the collaboration between Depp and Marshall is made of when Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides opens on May 20th.