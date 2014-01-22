Pitbull and Ke$ha’s ‘Timber’ remains the most popular song in the land

01.22.14 5 years ago

Pitbull and Ke$ha continue their reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Timber” spends its third week in the top spot.

It fends off a charge from Katy Perry, whose “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, trots 4-2. If it reaches the summit, three co-ed collaborations in a row will have hit No. 1 following “The Monster” by Eminem and Rihanna and “Timber.”

Perry”s ascension pushes OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars”  down 2-3 and the aforementioned “The Monster” down 3-5. A Great Big World”s “Say Something,” featuring Christina Aguilera rebounds 5-4, according to Billboard.

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” holds at No. 6 and Lorde”s “Royals” at No. 7. Lorde pulls off a neat feat: she also holds the No. 8 song with “Team” leaping 11-8.  One Direction”s “Story of My Life” rises 10-9 and Bastille”s hit “Pompeii” makes its first appearance in the Top 10, moving 12-10, more than three months after it topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.

 

