Pitbull pens ‘Back in Time’ theme song for ‘Men In Black 3’

Pitbull will travel “Back In Time” for the theme song to “Men In Black 3.”

The adventure comedy, which features a reunited Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, takes Agent J (Smith) back in time to discover secrets that Jones” Agent K never told him. Josh Brolin plays the young Agent K.

Pitbull wrote the tune, which goes to radio on Monday, March 26, with Marc Kinchen, Adrian Trejo and Urales Vargas. The song features a sample from Mickey & Sylvia”s 1950s hit “Love is Strange.”

“Wanting to keep the music fun, yet modern, we used the slogan of the movie and flipped it back into the song that in order to understand the future, you have to go back in time,” Pitbull said in a statement.

Director Barry Sonnenfeld was turned on to Pitbull by his 19-year old daughter, who is a fan of the Latin rapper.

“Men In Black 3” comes out in 3D on May 25. Watch the trailer here.