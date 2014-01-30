‘Pitch Perfect 2’ and Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’ get release dates

“Pitch Perfect 2” is coming to a theater near you – you’re just gonna have to wait awhile.

The forthcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed sequel has been slated for release on May 15, 2015, a counter-programming move by Universal that will put it head-to-head against the big-budget Tom Hardy reboot “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The follow-up will see Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson reprising their roles from the first film, which grossed more than $113 million worldwide in one of 2012’s biggest sleeper success stories.

Also slated for release today by the studio was Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak,” a gothic haunted-house thriller that’s set to star Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Hunnam. Set to hit theaters on October 16th, 2015, the film was written by Del Toro and Matthew Robbins, who also collaborated with the “Pacific Rim” director on the 1997 creature-feature “Mimic.”

In addition to the above-mentioned, Universal today also dated:

– “As Above, So Below,” a horror film set in the Paris catacombs, will hit theaters on August 15, 2014. The film was written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (“Quarantine,” “Devil”) and directed by John Erick Dowdle.

– “A Walk Among the Tombstones,” a mystery-thriller that stars Liam Neeson as an NYPD police officer-turned-unlicensed private investigator tracking a group of serial killers, has been slotted for September 19, 2014. Written and directed by Scott Frank (“The Lookout”), the film is based on the bestselling series of Matt Scudder novels written by Lawrence Block.

– “Ouija,” a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly unlock the dark powers hidden in an ancient spirit board, is set for release on October 24, 2014. The film was produced by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes and will be helmed by first-time director Stiles White.

– “Everest,” a 3D survival film set on the world’s tallest mountain, has been slated for release on February 27, 2015 in 3D and IMAX 3D. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur (“2 Guns,” “Contraband”), the film stars Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes and Jake Gyllenhaal.

– Illumination Entertainment’s “The Untitled Pets Project,” a 3D animated comedy with a voice cast including Kevin Hart, Louis C.K. and Eric Stonestreet, will hit theaters on February 12, 2016. The film is Illumination’s fifth fully-animated feature-film collaboration with Universal, the last of which was the blockbuster sequel “Despicable Me 2.” You can check out the very first synopsis for the film below:

For one bustling Manhattan apartment building, the real day starts after the folks on two legs leave for work and school. That’s when the pets of every stripe, fur and feather begin their own nine-to-five routine: hanging out with each other, trading humiliating stories about their owners, or auditioning adorable looks to get better snacks. The building’s top dog, Max (voiced by Louis C.K.), a quick-witted terrier rescue who’s convinced he sits at the center of his owner’s universe, finds his pampered life rocked when she brings home Duke (Eric Stonestreet), a sloppy, massive mess of a mongrel with zero interpersonal skills. When this reluctant canine duo finds themselves out on the mean streets of New York, they have to set aside their differences and unite against a fluffy-yet-cunning bunny named Snowball (Kevin Hart), who’s building an army of Ex-Pets abandoned by their owners and out to turn the tables on humanity…all before dinnertime.

