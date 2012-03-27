Pitchfork Music Festival adds Sleigh Bells, Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown

Pitchfork’s previously announced lineup now has more company: organizers have added acts like Sleigh Bells, the Dirty Projectors and Danny Brown to the bill. Those already on the marquee for the weekend event include Vampire Weekend, Feist and Godspeed! You Black Emperor.

Other new additions include Clams Casino, The Olivia Tremor Control, Iceage, The Men, Purity Ring and Schoolboy Q.

The Chicago-bound event runs July 13-15, and while three-day tickets are sold out, single day tickets are still on sale.

With Dirty Projectors on board, it may be an indication that the somewhat dormant band is ready to spring into action after their successful 2009 album “Bitte Orca” and their Bjork collab on “Mount Wittenberg Orca.”

Back when this year’s Pitchfork music fest was announced in February , a press release stated that around 30 new acts were expected to be added by launch time. So that means there are about 20 more to go. Stay tuned.

Here is PItchfork’s lineup so far, with new additions: araabMUZIK

A$AP Rocky

The Atlas Moth *

Willis Earl Beal

Danny Brown *

Clams Casino *

Cloud Nothings

Dirty Projectors *

Feist

The Field

Flying Lotus *

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Grimes

Tim Hecker

Hot Chip

Iceage *

Kendrick Lamar

Liturgy

The Men *

Olivia Tremor Control *

Purity Ring *

Schoolboy Q *

Sleigh Bells *

Vampire Weekend

* newly announced