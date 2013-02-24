Pixar’s ‘Brave’ upsets Disney’s ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ for Best Animated Feature

Pixar Animation Studio has claimed its seventh Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film to date. “Brave” may have missed the bar the brand has set in the eyes of many (reviews and box office failed to live up to that of recent successes like “Toy Story 3” and “Up”), but it will be walking out of the Dolby Theatre a winner this evening.
The film’s co-director Mark Andrews (kilted, in fact) and Brenda Chapman accepted the award.
The category was perhaps more competitive than it has been in a great many years. Much of that is because Pixar has frequently been the runaway favorite going into the show (the studio picked up four straight from 2007-2010). And when “Cars 2” failed to make much noise last year, Paramount’s “Rango” was right there to take up slack.
This year, though, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wreck-It Ralph” came on strong at the end of the season, winning big at the Annie and Producers Guild Awards. Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” was lurking as a sentimental possibility, while LAIKA’s “ParaNorman” was also in the hunt. But “Brave” landed a number of industry awards along the way for elements such as visual effects, sound mixing and film editing.
“We wanted to make a very strong-willed, dynamic person, a girl who doesn’t need to quest for a ‘happily ever after,'” Andrews told HitFix of crafting a very different Disney princess in a respected lineage. “She’s just figuring out who she is, and that automatically separates her from the princesses that have come before her.”
Unlike recent Pixar entries, this was the only nomination for “Brave” on the night. Pixar’s first Best Animated Feature Film Oscar came for “Finding Nemo” in 2003. “Monsters, Inc.” lost the prize in the category’s introductory year to “Shrek,” but will be back for seconds with the sequel “Monsters University” later this year.
Disney’s “Paperman,” which played with “Wreck-It Ralph” in theaters, won the Best Animated Short Oscar.
I’m upset, but I wouldn’t call this an upset.
Maybe not, but virtually everyone predicted otherwise, so that kinda makes it an upset.
Also, where’s Jonnybon?
Yeah, you’re right. Maybe I’m just too cynical, believing that despite my feelings and what the expert prognosticators say, the less deserving film was always going to win simply “because Pixar”
Drying my eyes :'(
I still think Brave came fourth, by the way. Somehow…
I like Ebert’s reason for predicting Ralph in this category: “because the Academy members aren’t Idiots.” Well, some of them are.
I think all of us making predictions foolishly assumed that the Academy would just vote for the best movie. I know I was guilty of that kind of thinking.
Well, Brenda Chapman set two firsts: first woman to win this award, and first Oscar winner to be essentially fired off the film she won the Oscar for, a first, I believe, in any category!
It’s kind of like The King’s Speech vs. The Social Network; nevermind Pixar bias, the Academy prefers royalty to technology. Though at least I liked The King’ Speech.
This is actually only the second time this award has upset, too. Last time Cars was upset, so Pixar wins some, and it loses some. Meanwhile, Disney’s home studio not being able to win the award is becoming a running gag.
Also, the Annies apparently hate Pixar.
Happy Feet was pretty much the frontrunner in 2006.
Jerome Robbins won a Best Director Oscar for West Side Story after being fired.
Wreck-it-Ralph had a good story, nice script and absolutely new idea. Brave had none of these. So I’m disappointed.
A very different princess? Are you kidding? Tangled did the exact thing not that long ago, and was a better film to boot.
I think that Merida and Ralph represent a new types of characters,since the classic princesses repeated again and again in different ways…
