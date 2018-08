When you are teenage New Zealand pop sensation Lorde, it is essential not to get too excited about anything, particularly when that thing involves money, fame, and/or establishment cred, and most particularly when that thing is winning a Grammy. Ok, so maybe she was just stunned, but still: Lorde’s “I just won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance” face is proof that the “Royals” singer may just be the 21st century incarnation of Fiona Apple.

(via @RichJuz)

Follow RIOT on Twitter