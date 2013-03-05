Postal Service audition Moby, Aimee Mann, and more for Funny or Die video

03.05.13 5 years ago

Since announcing their reunion just a few weeks ago, the Postal Service — the beloved duo of Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and DJ Jimmy Tamborello — have already planned a re-issue of their first album, an extensive tour coming up and a now new video for Funny or Die.

In the star-studded video, a 2002-era Tamborello sits with a Sub Pop rep as they audition potential members for his new project, the Postal Service. The auditions draw the likes of “Weird” Al Yankovic, “Angry” Moby, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Aimee Mann, Guns ‘n’ Roses’ Duff McKagan (“That’s a weird name”), and more. Of course, it’s Gibbard’s performance, that wins Tamberello over. There are also a number of hilarious references to the early days of the Internet (slow modems, Myspace, Friendster, etc).

Watch it here:

“What even is music, ya know?” The Postal Service’s upcoming reunion tour will include stops at California’s Coachella Festival in April. Their sole full-length, “Give Up,” is celebrating its tenth anniversary and will be re-issued by Sub Pop on April 9. 

