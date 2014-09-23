‘Powers’ trailer to debut at NY Comic-Con: Check out new images of Retro Girl and Zora

(CBR) The cast of Playstation's adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming's super-powered police procedural comic “Powers” will be on hand and New York Comic Con, alongside Bendis, to debut the first trailer for the series.

“From the minute he stepped onto the set Sharlto [Copley] has invested every part of himself into this role. He adds layers and layers into Christian Walker. He is doing everything I hoped he would do, which is make the television version of this character unique and exciting,” Bendis said in a press release. “And Susan [Heyward], my god! From her very first audition she has embodied the character of Deena Pilgrim. I think people are going to be completely sucked in by both of their performances and unique perspectives on this world that Charlie Huston has built.”

Bendis, along with Heyward, Noah Taylor, Olesya Rulin, Logan Browning and Eddie Izzard, will discuss bringing the creator-owned comic to life and share first-look footage with NYCC attendees during the “POWERS: Bringing the Graphic Novels to Life Exclusively on PlayStation” panel on Saturday, October 11 at 3:15pm on the Empire Stage 1E.