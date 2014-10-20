Have you experienced Marcel the Shell with Shoes On? It's one of the internet's great treats. Let the voice of “SNL” vet Jenny Slate guide you as Marcel talks about the world around him. He can't get over grapes. Grapes!
Praise the Internet! Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is Back!
Louis VIrtel 10.20.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With