Praise the Internet! Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is Back!

10.20.14 4 years ago

Have you experienced Marcel the Shell with Shoes On? It's one of the internet's great treats. Let the voice of “SNL” vet Jenny Slate guide you as Marcel talks about the world around him. He can't get over grapes. Grapes!

