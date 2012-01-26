Predicting Sunday’s SAG Awards

Positioned almost a month away from the Academy Awards ceremony, the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards are frequently something of a buzzkill in the Oscar race — not because they don’t make for a perfectly entertaining evening in themselves, but because they have a nasty habit of sealing up the competition in a number of categories, making life rather dull for attentive awards-watchers.
A certain degree of overlap with the Academy membership makes their routine foreshadowing of the acting Oscar winners — in the 17-year history of the awards, nearly 70% of the performances honored by SAG went on to take the big prize — inevitable, though since the awards calendar was reshuffled a few years ago, they tend to answer some questions in the race a bit too early. With this year’s acting races already showing little wiggle room, don’t count on the Guild to open things up.
Last year, for the first time ever, the SAG results were duplicated entirely by the Academy, with even Best Performance by a Cast, the group’s top prize, going the way of the eventual Best Picture winner, “The King’s Speech.” The year before, those two awards were split between “Inglourious Basterds” and “The Hurt Locker,” but the Guild and the Academy nonetheless agreed on all four performance winners; the level of convergence between the awards is as high as ever.
Let’s take a look at each category individually, bearing in mind that by predicting these, we may as well be predicting the Oscars too.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Four of the actors nominated by SAG — Christopher Plummer, Kenneth Branagh, Nick Nolte and Jonah Hill — found their way into the Academy lineup; “J. Edgar” star Armie Hammer always looked a bit odd in this field, and not just because the makeup team were informed that Clyde Tolson suffered late-breaking progeria. On paper, you’d expect a tight contest between three esteemed veteran actors with no SAG Awards or Oscars between them (no, not you, Jonah), but in reality, Plummer has had this race licked since “Beginners” opened in the summer. And rightly so: Branagh’s amusing but thin-crust impression of Laurence Olivier in “My Week With Marilyn” and Nolte’s affecting but underdrawn grizzly-dad act in the little-seen “Warrior” can’t match Plummer’s late-blooming gay widower for nuance and grace, while neither is owed quite as big a debt by the industry as the 82 year-old Canadian.
Will and should win: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Remember how last year’s Best Supporting Actress race seemed so open and malleable until Melissa Leo duly picked up the BFCA, Golden Globe and SAG Award in swift succession — and not even her own iffy PR could make it look like a contest again? That, I feel, is where we are this year: I sensed opportunities at one point for 2011’s it-girl Jessica Chastain or 1927’s it-girl Bérénice Bejo to stake a claim on the Oscar, but BFCA and Globe winner Octavia Spencer is proving mighty difficult to get around: she has the tangiest storyline in a film a lot of people love, and there’s palpable affection in the industry for a hard-working character actress finally enjoying her moment in the sun. You can try making a case for Bejo winning on a tide of goodwill for “The Artist,” or “Bridesmaids” breakout and sitcom star Melissa McCarthy — the second nominee in this category, oddly enough, for whom shit is an integral plot point — picking up votes from SAG’s vast TV contingent, but I think we know how this is going.
Will win: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Should win: Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
BEST ACTOR
Whether it’s a sign of genuine affection for “The Descendants,” or simply for an industry-leading star who’s had a big year before and behind the camera, George Clooney has comfortably worn a frontrunner’s groove into this race — despite his performance not being visibly more spectacular than those of his competitors, his tally of critics’ awards being lower than some of them, and hardly anyone in the industry deeming him under-rewarded. He has an Oscar, after all, which is one more than Brad Pitt, doing some of the warmest, most textured work of his career in “Moneyball,” can claim. What Clooney doesn’t have, as it happens, is a SAG Award, and his fellow actors are unlikely to resist the opportunity to furnish his mantel with one of those. If Pitt is to activate an Oscar narrative that superficially makes more sense than Clooney’s this year, now’s the time, but I sense Jean Dujardin, irresistible in “The Artist” and a natural on the publicity trail, is the likelier spoiler. Demián Bichir and Leonardo DiCaprio, meanwhile, should enjoy the canapés.
Will win: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Should win: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
BEST ACTRESS
This is the acting race that currently feels most like just that: a race. After winning the BFCA Award, Viola Davis seemed to make good on her long-presumed frontrunner status, only for Meryl Streep to nab the Golden Globe, giving the actress at least the appearance of having caught up — though the HFPA are such avowed Streepoholics that it’s hard to say what that win means in the wider scheme of things. There will no doubt be much peer admiration for Streep’s impressive Maggie mimicry in “The Iron Lady” — but Davis, the kind of well-liked, long-serving character actress SAG loves rewarding, giving a heart-tugging performance in a film they clearly adore, would appear to have the edge here. Michelle Williams looked more of a threat a month ago, when she was racking up the critics’ awards; Glenn Close looked less of a threat many months ago, when people saw her film. What a shame the finest, most fragile turn here is the only one not up for an Oscar.
Will win: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Should win: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
BEST CAST
Accepted wisdom is that this is SAG’s Best Picture award is disguise, though it’s worth noting that they don’t always use it in a cravenly predictive capacity: though overwhelming frontrunner momentum can sometimes hand the win to a film like “Slumdog Millionaire,” despite it not being especially actor-focused, they’ll often spring for an Oscar outlier just because they really do like the cast: “Inglourious Bastards,” “Sideways,” “Gosford Park” and “The Full Monty” all won the prize, and didn’t look any more like Best Picture threats because of it.
This is looking like one of those years to me: though it’s possible that the general sense of goodwill for the film, plus the presence of several familiar American faces alongside the less widely recognizable French leads, could swing it the way of “The Artist,” I think this will be the night top nominee “The Help” — no longer a serious Best Picture contender after a surprisingly poor Academy showing — gets to shine, particularly with a group that leans more commercial and more middlebrow than most. Meanwhile, I wouldn’t be entirely stunned to see the TV contingent pull out a wild-card win for the frisky female ensemble of “Bridesmaids”; an ensemble win for either “Midnight in Paris” or “The Descendants,” despite their higher status in the race, would be more of an upset, for my money.
Will win: “The Help”
Should win: “Bridesmaids”
What are your predictions and/or wishes for Sunday’s awards? Share them in the comments.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I agree with all your predictions. I will say that Dujardin is looking more and more like an upset for oscar, though. Still leaning Clooney but I reserve the right to change my mind. I’m seeing Dujardin’s handsome mug pop up everywhere now. And seeing how charming he is in person, I’m wondering if the Academy won’t find themselves smitten. Or maybe I’m projecting. ha!
Actually, my favorite performances aren’t nominated, so que se ra and all that jazz.
Octavia Spencer, to me, is so great in her role, and it is her character that I remember the most because she basically had two arcs and probably had more screen time than Viola Davis.
This reminds me of Juliet Binoche in The English Patient. Her role had a more interesting arc and had more screen time than Kristen Scot Thomas. And so Binoche wins for Best Supporting Actress in the Oscars (…a surpirse win at that time over the sentimental favorite).
But The Help is so gonna win the Ensemble.
Plummer would be the fifth Canadian, and the first Canadian man, to win an acting Oscar (the others being Marie Dressler, Mary Pickford, Norma Shearer, and Anna Paquin; if you discount Paquin, who was raised mostly in New Zealand, Plummer would be the first Canadian winner since 1931).
So quite apart from how great his performance was, I’m rooting for him for nationalism-related reasons.
Very cool. Personally, I think Plummer deserves the Oscar. He was so lovely and, well, perfect in Beginners. I can see so many other actors overplaying that role, but he was perfect. The character felt lived in and true. And I think he raised Ewan’s game, frankly.
A lot of people probably think he is English.
He’s been mistakenly identified as English in the media several times in the last two awards seasons (including by Entertainment Weekly in their commentary on his recent Globe win).
It’s the Transatlantic accent that does it.
My vote for supporting actor would go to Nick Nolte, but I know that won’t happen so obviously Plummer will win.
If The Help is winning the Ensemble award, I don’t think it will win Best Actress and Supporting Actress as well.
I meant to add Best Actress will probably go to someone other than Davis.
That’s jury logic, not mass voter logic.
Predictions: Spencer, Plummer, Clooney, Davis and Artist (so agree with almost all of yours). Wishes: Spencer/Chastain tie, Plummer, Pitt, Streep, and The Help
Will: Clooney, Davis, Plummer, Spencer
Should: Pitt, Davis, Plummer, Chastain
But honestly, I’d be fine with the “will”s winning.
I think “The Artist” will take Best Ensemble. It’s the Oscar frontrunner and its two lead got SAG nominations. Should be enough for it to win. I feel Spencer, Plummer and Clooney will win their respective categories but I would not be surprised if Jean Dujardin takes Best Actor a la Benigni. Actress is a tough race between Meryl Streep and Viola Davis with Williams being a dark horse but I feel like they’re giving the award to Davis, especially considering the fact that Streep won not so long ago for “Doubt” and that “The Iron Lady” has not really been liked overall. If she wins though, I wouldn’t be surprised either.
No offence, but why do people keep comparing Dujardin to Benigni? Because their performances are semi-comic, or just because they’re both European. It’s a little reductive, since they’re not otherwise equivalent.
I agree. I keep seeing that comparison and it kind of bugs. Unfortunately, I think non-English speaking European actors have won so few oscars that American viewers just don’t have much upon which to draw to comment.
I tell my friends every year: If you want to win money betting on the SAG Awards, look at my ballot and then do NOT pick at least 75% of the nominees that I voted for. This year is no different. (I submitted my ballot over a week before the Oscar nominations were announced, by the way.)
– Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Bridesmaids (The Help will win)
– Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: The Adjustment Bureau (X-Men: First Class will win)
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Tilda Swinton (Williams will win – I’m going out on a limb here)
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Démain Bichir (Clooney will win)
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Janet McTeer (Spencer will win)
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Christopher Plummer (he will win)
I’m really curious why you believe Williams is a threat? Close, Davis and Streep are the only ones who have a real chance in this race. SAG loves older/veteran actors — which explains why Kathy Bates gets nominated for anything she does by them and has two awards and could win a 3rd for Midnight in Paris ensemble.
Well, I did say I was going out on a limb. It’s a weird gut feeling. I attended two SAG screenings of MWWM and both times the response to Williams was extremely enthusiastic. Also, while SAG loves older vets, we also have given the Leading Female Actor award to women in their 30s (or younger) more than 50 percent of the time. Like Davis and Swinton, Williams is a previous nominee in supporting who lost. And there’s her Globe win. And then the Marilyn factor. But like I said, it’s just a hunch. I certainly didn’t vote for her.
PS. Kathy Bates (Titanic ensemble, Primary Colors and About Schmidt supporting, MiP ensemble) has only one more SAG nomination than Michelle Williams (Brokeback supporting and ensemble, MWWM leading). And it’s debatable whether Bates’ performance factored much into Titanic getting that ensemble nod.
Titanic was a popular film. I’m sure it was only a bonus that Bates was in the cast for them to nominate it.
Actor: Will and Should win – Brad Pitt
Actress: Will win – Meryl Streep, Should win – Tilda Swinton
Supporting Actor: Will and should win – Christopher Plummer
Supporting Actress: Will win – Octavia Spencer, Should win – Janet McTeer
Ensemble: Will win – The Descendants, Should win – Midnight in Paris
Three wins for “The Help” would be kind of nuts. I’m going to go out on a limb, though, and call Melissa McCarthy for the supporting actress win. The rest of these line up with my bets.
“What a shame the finest, most fragile turn here is the only one not up for an Oscar.”
~This is precisely why I’ve been very disappointed in the oscar nominations this year. They screw up every year, for sure, but this made me want to shake somebody (preferable from the academy) really hard. Very depressing.
Preferably*
If I predict Best Actress, that’s how I go:
Predicted winner: Viola Davis, The Help
Alternate: Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
Potential surprise: Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs (I don’t doubt it)
Why do I think Max von Sydow is gonna upset when Oscar comes? After all, his movis is nominated for best picture, and he is not Jonah Hill, but a veteran that has a much stronger career than Plummer (sorry, Plummer, I love you, too)
That’s the thing. Von Sydow DOES have a slightly better career than Plummer, and he’s in a Best Picture nominee. I see a potential upset, there. Potential.
Oscar math: Gay + Dad + Cancer > Mute + WW2 Trauma + Grandpa
My predictions : George Clooney for BA, Christopher Plummer for BSA, Octavia Spencer for BSA, Meryl Streep for BA, and The Artist for BEC.
I agree with all of this.
Why is Best Actress about race (color)? That’s awful. Isn’t it about the acting, not race? Who’s been bringing up race–and why is that important now? I don’t understand your paragraph.
I’m sorry, I don’t understand what paragraph you’re referring to. Nobody’s talking about race.
Unless you mean my sentence that Best Actress is the acting race that feels most like a race — by which I mean a contest, not an ethnicity! You msunderstand me.
Does anyone know how many minutes Viola is in The Help, and how many minutes Spencer is in The Help?
Not 2 weeks ago, I thought “The Help” was going to win the SAG Ensemble, but now I’m just feeling a full-on “Artist” sweep this season, so I’m going with “The Artist” for Best Ensemble Cast. I do, however, think “The Help” will win both Actress and Supporting Actress.
Best Ensemble Cast- The Artist
Best Actor- George Clooney
Best Actress- Viola Davis
Best Supporting Actor- Christopher Plummer
Best Supporting Actress- Octavia Spencer
However, something keeps telling me that those winners are not the eventual Oscar winners. I think Clooney and Davis are both pretty vulnerable, Davis more so. I think Dujardin and Williams will win the BAFTA’s in their respective categories, and I just have a feeling that one of them will also go on to offer a slight surprise at the Oscars.
I don’t get why Viola Davis was nom for best leading actress. She was crearly supporting as Spencer. Best leading actress should be going to Streep (and, if not, to Williams).
For best ensemble, I think “The Help” sould win.