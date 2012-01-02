Predicting the 2011 PGA nominees

This year’s PGA nominees (announced tomorrow) will do little to clear up the Best Picture scenario at the Oscars. Why? Because the guild will be chalking up a full slate of 10 nominees once again, despite the fact that the Academy’s final line-up could be anywhere from five to 10.
The PGA made the shift to 10 the same year the Academy did, playing follow the leader. Those two years were incredibly close to the ultimate Oscar slate, though. In 2009, the guild’s nominees “Invictus” and “Star Trek” were replaced by “The Blind Side” and “A Serious Man” at the Oscars, while in 2010, “The Town” was replaced by “Winter’s Bone.”
I don’t think there’s much of a pattern there worth considering, though films like “A Serious Man” and “Winter’s Bone” certainly represent the kind of concentrated passion plays that are needed to register with the Academy. But it’s entirely probable that neither would have made the cut under the new rules. The point being: we’re likely to see all the Oscar nominees in tomorrow’s PGA announcement. The trick will be sussing out which ones they are.
The other guild announcements this month will help — a little — but the Academy race is a fickle thing that can change with the wind. And the wind is blowing right now.
PGA polls opened on December 5 and close today. (That’s right, they go all the way up to the day before the announcement.) So these will be largely reflective of where the race stood throughout last month. Late-breaking efforts screened for the group, of course, but never had a chance to build the kind of buzz needed to register. Then again, this year’s late-breaking titles (“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) never hit a considerable buzz stride, anyway.
The last two years have also seen the eventual Pixar entry slotted by the PGA, both in the Best Picture field and in the Best Animated Feature field. But there is no Pixar entry this time around, and the closest potential match, “Rango,” doesn’t have the laurels “Up” and “Toy Story 3” did.
So what will be nominated?
Well, first of all, in case you missed it, the documentary nominees were announced last month. And assuming three animated feature nominees again, I’ll go with “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Rango.” Additionally, Steven Spielberg has already been tapped for this year’s David O. Selznick Award, while Angelina Jolie’s “In the Land of Blood and Honey” will receive the group’s Stanley Kramer Award.
In the big category, I think if this year’s Oscar race were reduced to the usual five contenders, “The Artist,” “The Descendants,” “The Help,” “Hugo” and “War Horse” would be those five. If any of them misses tomorrow: uh-oh.
After that, we have the usual handful of films that look like Best Picture possibilities this year, but there are three blockbusters/entertainments in the mix that could easily pop up here: “Bridesmaids,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” This group tends to be more welcoming of that kind of thing, so I expect at least one of them, quite possibly two to make it in.
Alright, enough talk. Here is my bet:
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
And on the outside, “J. Edgar,” which could prove the allegiance to Clint Eastwood once and for all this year. “The Tree of Life” might be the weak spot, but we’ll see. And “Drive” is a film I’d love to see pop up here, and maybe it’ll happen, but it seems like too cool a move for the group to make.
Maybe a surprise like “Super 8” could happen. Maybe “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” and/or “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” spoke to the group after all. Maybe “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” can finally register. But those are my predictions.
What are yours?
I have the exact same 10 as I’m sure most people do.
I hope they switch back to 5 next year to separate the real contenders from the fluff.
I like your list. I really hope TOL and especially DH2 gets a nomination. I know you aren’t a big fan of the HP franchise, but it’s a shame that it hasn’t gotten the respect it deserves. If any other film had gotten the reviews, box-office, and praise that DH2 got, it would be considered an automatic Oscar-contender and perhaps even a front-runner. As someone who grew up with the books and truly appreciated the films, I’m hoping for the best.
Kris, why do you think the Academy went with Winter’s Bone over The Town last year? I’m sure you have already discussed this but unfortunately I wasn’t lurking around your site back then ;) Makes little sense to me.
“certainly represent the kind of concentrated passion plays that are needed to register with the Academy”… ok that probably answers my ques. Still seems silly to me!
Winter’s Bone had pockets of very serious supporters. The Town had widespread respect (and was almost certainly #11), but probably failed to bring in #1 and #2 votes. One part passion, and maybe one part making Affleck wait a little longer to get his nominations (which will undoubtedly come).
I think Drive will be one of the PGA 10, but I’m uncertain as to which of the ten Kris named falls off the list. The Tree of Life, Moneyball or The Decendants?
I’m just happy that ‘Drive’ ultimately found an audience in North America and overseas. No blockbuster. But it did/is doing well.
My guess is Drive will knock out HP7.5, otherwise it should be as listed.
The Artist
The Descendants
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
The Tree of Life
War Horse
I would love to see We Need To Talk About Kevin getting some heat. I know its a dark one but its an excellent dark one with a phenomenal lead, amazing writing and excellent direction! Again, if this had been filmed by a man, it would have been a contender!
I doubt that had any factor in it, “An Education”, “The Hurt Locker”, “Winter’s Bone” and “The Kids Are All Right” didn’t seem to have that problem.
– The Artist
– Bridesmaids
– The Descendants
– Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows
– The Help
– Hugo
– Midnight in Paris
– Moneyball
– Super 8
– War Horse
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”
“Moneyball”
“The Descendants”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“The Help”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Tree of Life”
I suspect Kris’s predictions are on the money, but man, that’s a sorry-looking list for the most part.
It’s like an AFI top 10.
Since when is the PGA the standard for cinema excellence? It’s a rather pointless complaint considering the list looks roughly the same each year. It serves it’s purposes, nothing more, nothing less.
What are its purposes?
The usual Hollywood circle jerk, though I do appreciate the diversity amongst the voters in the guild.
And it still looks like an AFI top 10, so…
And most complaints about the awards season are “pointless.” Rather pointless to complain about the complaints, then, no?
When is the PGA or Oscar best picture nominee list not a sorry-looking list? 2007 perhaps because they had no choice but to look good.
Few of those films would make the top ten of any of us here but I liked them all with the exceptions of Descendants, War Horse and Harry Potter. I think it’s the best list of the selection of films that the PGA or Academy would nominate.
How redundant Kris.
I guess I expected more than a “WHAT!? How dare the PGA act like the PGA!” from Guy.
I wasn’t really commenting on the PGA — it’d be worth waiting until they actually announce nominees for that. I just think this year’s pool of probable Oscar contenders is, taken collectively, particularly limp.
Whether or not the PGA is acting like the PGA is moot. It’s a sorry list of predicted nominees.
I went with the same 10 this morning. Great minds…
My friend is in the PGA and never got a screener of “Drive” or “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” so that may hurt those movies.
I’d say..
The Artist
The Descendants
Harry Potter
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Tree of Life
War Horse
Those seem like good predictions. I would rather see Drive and Tinker Tailor in the mix instead of Bridesmaids, War Horse or Midnight in Paris.
The Artist
Bridesmaids
The Descendants
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part Two
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Rango
War Horse
Mildly NGNG.
The Artist
Drive
The Descendants
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
The Tree of Life
War Horse
I could easily see them go for Bridesmaids, but besides that, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and maybe TGWTDT, I don’t see to many other movies in play.
Random and somewhat off topic question. Does a foreign film need to play for a week in the U.S to be in contention for an Oscar?
Yes.
To clarify, for anything outside of Best Foreign Language Film, yes.
Well I was not specific enough because that is what I meant. So I guess to qualify for best foreign film it does not need to play at all in the U.S then? I’m just wondering because why would a film like Miss Bala have a one week run in the U.S? Is it going for some other awards besides best foreign film?
Why don’t they release more Spanish language films in the US? US has got a very large population of Spanish speakers. : )
I would replace Bridesmaids and Harry Potter with The Ides of March and Drive.
I’m predicting the same nominees as you are, except I’m guessing ‘The Tree of Life’ (a director’s film if there ever was one) will get snubbed in favor of the first big nomination for ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.’ That being said, I still don’t think that will have much of an impact on the eventual Oscar nominees, and ‘The Tree of Life’ is still a more likely Best Picture nominee than ‘Extremely Loud…’ I just have a feeling that EL&IC is going to show up SOMEWHERE, and this looks like its best opportunity to do so.
1. The Artist
2. The Descendants
3. Hugo
4. War Horse
5. The Help
6. Moneyball
7. The Tree of Life
8. Midnight in Paris
9. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
10. Rango
1. The Artist
2. The Descendants
3. War Horse
4. Hugo
5. The Help
6. The tree of life
7. Moneyball
8. Drive
9. Harry Potter
10.The Ides of March
My prediction:
“The Artist”
“The girl with the dragon tattoo”
“The Descendants”
“Rise of the planet of the apes”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
The Artist
The Descendants
War Horse
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
Bridesmaids
The Tree of Life
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
alt. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
alt 2 J. Edgar
alt 3 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo