Predicting tomorrow’s BAFTA nominations

Bright and early tomorrow morning — or just as you’re about to go to bed, depending on where you are — the British Academy of Film & Television Arts will announce their annual film nominations. And predicting those has got slightly less easy in the last two years, since BAFTA brass revised their voting system and ditched those telltale pre-nomination longlists.
The home favorite could, however, be crowded out by a gaggle of more quintessentially American contenders that may seem likelier Oscar plays than BAFTA favorites — but never underestimate the voters’ allegiance to Oscar buzz. (“The Help,” for example, made little impact commercially or critically in the UK, yet there it was on nomination morning.) From that group, “American Hustle” would appear to be the biggest threat — though BAFTA voters largely resisted Russell’s last two Oscar-favored efforts. “The Fighter” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were nominated only for acting and writing, though Russell surprised with a Best Adapted Screenplay win last year. “Hustle”‘s buzz should be loud enough this year to get one of his films into the top races for the first time.
Like Russell, Alexander Payne is less favored by BAFTA than he is by Oscar: “Sideways” scored a solitary writing nod in 2004 (though, again, he won), while “The Descendants” cracked a Best Film nod, but missed for Best Director. Something tells me “Nebraska” hasn’t registered enough in the UK to snag more than acting and writing recognition, but it could be a spoiler. And the position of “The Wolf of Wall Street” is hard to read. The film hasn’t been extensively screened, while the critical debate over the film that is currently raging in the US has yet to make its way over here — that may be a plus or a minus. “Hugo” scored a fat pile of BAFTA nods, including Best Director for Scorsese, but missed out in the top category; I wonder if “Wolf,” albeit with less below-the-line padding, might follow a similar path.
Anyway, my BAFTA nomination predictions in all categories are on the next page. Who do you think/hope will show up tomorrow? Share your thoughts in the comments.
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best British Film
“Filth”
“Philomena”
“Rush”
“The Selfish Giant”
“Le Week-end”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“The Great Beauty”
“In the House”
“Love is All You Need”
“Wadjda”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”
“The Stone Roses: Made of Stone”
“Stories We Tell”
“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”
Best Animated Film
“Despicable Me 2”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”
Steve Coogan, “Philomena”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
Lea Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“August: Osage County”
“Captain Phillips”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Cinematography
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Production Design
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Costume Design
“American Hustle”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
“The Invisible Woman”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Film Editing
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Makeup and Hair
“American Hustle”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Music
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Philomena”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Sound
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Visual Effects
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Man of Steel”
“Pacific Rim”
“Rush”
Best Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer
Scott Graham, “Shell”
Steven Knight, “Hummingbird”
Mike Lerner, “Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”
Rufus Norris, “Broken”
Paul Wright, “For Those in Peril”
What exactly are the rules regarding release dates? I know Django and Lincoln were both released in 2013 in the UK but they shaped into the 2012 BAFTA race anyway. Do they follow US release date standards for some reason?
They do qualifier screenings for those titles to have consideration for that BAFTA ceremony to correspond with their domestic Oscar season.
So what are the qualifications for such a screening? Are they closed screenings for BAFTA members only or are they open ones? Any requirements for how long it needs to be playing, specific cities, etc?
This is me guessing. Guy will ride on his horse and correct me soon enough.
Films that open up to the Friday before the BAFTAs (February 14 this year) are eligible, provided they have the requisite BAFTA screenings. (And no, those screenings are not public.)
Thanks.
Surprised you didn’t put Behind the Candelabra in the predictions, since it’s perfectly eligible in Britain.
I’m aware of that. I just don’t trust BAFTA voters to remember that far back, with no residual Oscar buzz to remind them.
You were right!
Don’t mess with me man!
I’m with you on Coogan getting nominated. I’m going to go ahead and predict a surprise snub for Russell in the Director category, although I think “Hustle” will still get in for Best Film. I’m predicting a 3/5 Film/Director split:
BEST FILM
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
Captain Phillips
Gravity
Philomena
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron
Stephen Frears
Paul Greengrass
Steve McQueen
Martin Scorsese
The BAFTAs have also had a lot of surprises in the Best Actor category over the years, and just because I’m feeling dangerous, I’m leaving two of the presumed five out of their lineup (Redford and Dern) in favor of DiCaprio and…wait for it…Oscar Isaac. I’m sure that’s a huge case of wishful thinking, but hey, if it happens, I get some awesome bragging rights.
I just realized I said I was predicting a 3/5 split and then proceeded to only predict a 4/5 split. That’s because I was originally going to be ballsy enough to put Spike Jonze in my predictions instead of Frears, but I decided to just go with Frears as I was typing it.