Exclusive: Watch ‘The Blind Side’s’ Quinton Aaron fall in love in Julia Stone’s ‘Justine’

“I wanted give the viewer an opportunity to experience something different to the normal images of lovers in video clips.”

That’s music video director Jessie Hill on her clip for Julia Stone’s “Justine.” In it, two, lovers flounce around the beaches of California, eating snacks, snipping drinks and kissing on the boardwalk. What makes the view into this love story somewhat unconventional is the contrast between the singer-songwriter and her beloved — played by “The Blind Side” lead Quinton Aaron.

”I set out to make a video that depicted a heartfelt romance in a distant time…a love story in its purist state,” Hill said in a statement to HitFix. “My casting agent suggested Quinton and I immediately contacted him to have a coffee. The contrast of Julia being so tiny and Quinton being a larger character was something I wanted to explore visually.”

Even since Academy Award-nominated “Blind Side,” this vid marks Aaron’s first role as love interest, and sweetly so.

Lovely “Justine” is off of Julia Stone’s latest full-length, “By the Horns,” out this summer. The Aussie previously released songs as the sister half of sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone. The Golden State seems to suit her.