In anticipation of its December 13 release, Warner Bros. has released a series of new character posters (via Facebook) for “The Hobbit: There and Back Again,” the second part of Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Richard Armitage and Lee Pace. Check out all seven in the gallery below.
Prepare for battle with 7 new ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ character posters
Chris Eggertsen 11.04.13 5 years ago
