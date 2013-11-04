Prepare for battle with 7 new ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ character posters

#Ian McKellen
11.04.13 5 years ago

In anticipation of its December 13 release, Warner Bros. has released a series of new character posters (via Facebook) for “The Hobbit: There and Back Again,” the second part of Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Richard Armitage and Lee Pace. Check out all seven in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ian McKellen
TAGSBILBO BAGGINSEVANGELINE LILLYGANDALFGandalf The GreyGandalf the wizardIAN MCKELLENLEE PACElegolasLUKE EVANSMartin FreemanORLANDO BLOOMRICHARD ARMITAGEThe HobbitThe Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug postersTHE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP