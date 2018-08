Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Obama may have the dance moves of a socially-inept Jeopardy! contestant, but with his previous covers of tunes like “Call Me Maybe,” “Get Lucky” and “Born This Way,” our Commander-in-Chief has at least proven that he knows his way around a good pop song. Thank goodness for that. Here he is again, making our collective jaws drop with a scorching interpretation of Iggy Azalea's “Fancy.” Drop it low, y'all.

