President Obama references ‘Caddyshack’ in statement on Harold Ramis

The President can quote Carl Spackler, and that is kind of interesting.

President Obama released a statement regarding the death of Harold Ramis which reads as follows: “Michelle and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Harold Ramis, one of America’s greatest satirists, and like so many other comedic geniuses, a proud product of Chicago’s Second City. When we watched his movies – from ‘Animal House” and ‘Caddyshack” to ‘Ghostbusters” and ‘Groundhog Day” – we didn”t just laugh until it hurt. We questioned authority. We identified with the outsider. We rooted for the underdog. And through it all, we never lost our faith in happy endings. Our thoughts and prayers are with Harold”s wife, Erica, his children and grandchildren, and all those who loved him, who quote his work with abandon, and who hope that he received total consciousness.”

That is right, total consciousness, just like the Dalai Lama, Twelfth son of the Lama, promised Carl Spackler for his work as a looper in the Himalayas. We think we can all hope that Ramis did in fact receive such total consciousness.