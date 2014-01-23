President Obama to be interviewed by Bill O’Reilly during Super Bowl pregame

NEW YORK (AP) – President Barack Obama will be interviewed live at the White House by Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly during the Super Bowl pregame show.
Fox said Thursday the interview will air at 4:30 p.m., less than two hours before the game, which is being televised on Feb. 2 by the Fox broadcast network.
Following the live interview, O’Reilly will ask the president a few more questions that will be aired on “The O’Reilly Factor” the next night on Fox News Channel. The entire interview will be posted on the website foxnews.com.
It’s the third time O’Reilly has interviewed Obama, with the most recent during Fox’s 2011 Super Bowl pregame.

