Press Tour 2012 Live-Blog: FX Executive Session with John Landgraf

BEVERLY HILLS – Because FX is always good at filling our Television Critics Association press tour days with news and content, I’m always happy to treat John Landgraf’s executive sessions the same way I would treat a network executive session. I can’t say the same for most cable execs.
Click through to see what Landgraf had to say about the network’s Charlie Sheen experiment and any other topics of relevant conversation…
8:32 a.m. As previously announced, “Sons of Anarchy” will return on September 11. “American Horror Story,” “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will be back in October.
8:32 a.m. Landgraf is happy with the network’s recent performance. Everything is up.
8:33 a.m. FX isn’t going to make a decision on the back-90 for “Anger Management.” But if the Back-90 is picked up, Martin Sheen will join the cast as a regular.
8:34 a.m. “Louie” has been renewed for a fourth season. WOOT! No announcement on “Wilfred” but Landgraf is “very optimistic.” There’s also no pickup for “The Americans,” starring Keri Russell, but he’s positive on the pilot.
8:35 a.m. FX is ordering a pilot for “The Bridge” based on the Danish format.
8:36 a.m. FX has also ordered seven more episodes of “BrandX with Russell Brand” to premiere in the fall along with “Sunny” and “The League.” Landgraf is happy with the show’s creative growth, but he promises there will be creative changes.
8:37 a.m. Lastly: Landgraf wants the producers of streaming shows to come up with a meaningful apples-to-apples way of announcing the show’s ratings. He wants “fair benchmarking.” Heh. Landgraf wants to go to war with Netflix.
8:39 a.m. Landgraf stands by calling “American Horror Story” a miniseries. “No, I wasn’t surprised,” he says of the categorization. He tells us what we already knew: The second season of “AHS” takes place in the ’60s in New England at a sanitarium run by the Catholic Church. He calls it “unbelievably scary.”
8:40 a.m. Landgraf thinks “Wilfred” has “a many-year future on the network.” They still have some “deal issues to work out.” Regarding “Justified,” he predicts a run of “at minimum six seasons.”
8:41 a.m. He would love to find another Louis C.K. to do a “Louie”-esque shows. The network has gotten calls from a number of people thinking they could do something similar. He references that Jim Jeffries of “Legit” is a writer and actor, but he’s not a filmmaker, so they have a team of three people doing the job that Louis CK does by himself. “‘Louie’ is great because Louis is great, but it’s also great because it’s a completely unvarnished show,” he says.
8:43 a.m. What’s the story with “Powers”? Chick Eglee is still doing the rewrite and he’s written future episodes as well with a staff. If they elect to move forward, they’ll start from scratch. “I think there’s a possibility that some original cast members may return,” Landgraf says, referencing that Jason Patric wants to look at those future scripts.
8:44 a.m. FX is hoping to launch two more dramas in the next year and he hopes the network can get to six or seven dramas on the air. The network’s goal has been to concentrate on comedy for a couple years. “Now we’re turning back to drama. I’m excited about that,” he says. Currently FX only has three dramas. So… That’s a lot of work. The late-night business is also a priority, though it will take “patience and stead-fastness.”
8:46 a.m. FX has a big war-chest for theatrical releases and off-network pick-ups, but the network wants to be “masters of our own fate,” rather than bidding up the cost on networks. It’s easier to be masters with movies than with off-network shows.
8:50 a.m. Is Landgraf happy with “Anger Managment” creatively? And why isn’t FX picking up the back-90 now? Landgraf says that he is, indeed, happy with the creative direction of the show. He’s excited that Martin Sheen’s addition will make it “a multi-generational family show.” He promises “Anger Management” will still deal with Charlie’s relationships and his patients. “As with any comedy, I think it has more growth in it creatively,” he says. He knows that we didn’t love it, but he thinks our mistake was in comparing it to other FX comedies. “But with due respect, I think it’s fair comparison is really to ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Two Broke Girls’ and ‘Mike & Molly’ and other multi-camera shows,” he says. The lack of pickup is based on FX’s conservative nature. He calls the odds “overwhelming” that it will be renewed.
8:53 a.m. FX is really unhappy with the numbers Netflix is giving people. “Look, Netflix could tell you how many people watch each episode of ‘Lillyhammer’ if they wanted to,” Landgraf argues. “They have more data than we do,” Landgraf says. He wants us to demand “apples to apples” comparison to find out how many people watched shows in their totality on average. “There’s a little bit fuzziness in the math of some of what’s going on,” Landgraf gripes, saying that if Netflix and Hulu are going to be at TCA, they should be giving us real numbers.
8:55 a.m. “I don’t know if there is a better way… I wish there were a better way,” Landgraf says of ways to prevent the recent DirecTV fracas. He observes that 95 percent of the time, the system doesn’t break down, but sometimes it does.
8:58 a.m. A reporter points out that Netflix isn’t in an apples-to-apples business with FX. Landgraf reframes it by saying that we should want accurate ratings as a service to our readers. He thinks it helps us. He keeps insisting he has enormous respect for Netflix, but he has no idea how many people watch pieces of Netflix programming. “They have a different business model, but there’s something in common to everybody’s business model, which is that we all want to develop hit programming.” Landgraf says.
9:01 a.m. Has FX had situations where they felt that creative freedom went too far? Landgraf says he’s had big fights with Ryan Murphy on “Nip/Tuck.” He says he’s not going to substitute his taste or aesthetic judgment for that of the showrunner. He also says he had massive fights with the “Rescue Me” on the controversial rape and admits that seven years on, today, he might specifically prevent the “Rescue Me” guys from doing that scene. He references at least one “Louie” episode that had to be trimmed. “We just have this inherent inclination towards letting people make their shows,” he says. He wants FX shows to feel hand-crafted, rather than like something from a factory or IKEA.
9:06 a.m. Landgraf thinks that FX could get to 20 original shows plausibly, but the network has no aspiration to fill primetime with all-owned-and-original programming.
9:07 a.m. Why don’t Emmy voters like “Sons of Anarchy”? “The show is grungy and blue collar and violent and profane sometimes, although you might say that ‘Breaking Bad’ has those qualities too. I just think Emmy voters don’t like it that much,” Landgraf says. “I don’t see the Emmys, at this point, giving it any recognition.”
9:08 a.m. Landgraf wants to have programming to have balance between comedy. Comedy is cheaper. We know this. He references the “arms race” to make expensive dramas on cable, with HBO shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Boardwalk Empire” leading the way. FX dramas are losing money on an advertising basis. “I want us to always be active in both genres,” he says.
That’s all, folks…
AMC has been dropped completely by Dish. At least DirectTV customers got those channels back.
I was looking forward to the announcement of premiere date for Sunny in Philadelphia. Bummer.
I think Landgraf absolutely has a point regarding Netflix. This has more subscribers than any MSO and people spend more time watching it than any channel. But none of it is content they’ve even produced yet. So, to me, there’s something wrong with not having a clear picture of how everything is performing. That’s a problem.
Anyway, encouraging to find out Powers is not dead. And The Bridge sounds quite a bit like The Killing.
Anger Management probably costs the same as Louie or the cost of shooting is the same since they are supposed to film like 100 episodes in 2 years but and her is the biggest BUT! Its ratings are double those of Louie and always will be because Charlie Sheen has his following.
So my point is that it is ok for people or critics or fans or whatever to moan and groan that FX is selling its Brand down the toilet for money they should think that Anger Management may not be perfect but it pays the bills. It is cheap and it actually makes money and will probably make FX a ton of money so maybe people should give FX a break considering all their other shows cost more and are not as profitable.
Mike – “Louie” has a significantly lower budget than “Anger Management.” It can’t not. A show with six or seven regular cast members, a paid writer, director and multi-camera production set literally can’t have the same budget as what “Louie” does. You’re correct, though, about the ratings differential.
-Daniel
Dan, sorry to be a pedant, but The Bridge really shouldn’t be described as a “Danish format” (I imagine you were just quoting Landgraf). The series is a Swedish/Danish co-production with the two countries as equal partners, as the show is about an odd couple partnership between a Swedish cop and a Danish cop who investigate the murder of someone found on the border between Sweden and Denmark (a border that happens to be on a bridge). What an American remake would involve I don’t know. (A US detective and a Canadian detective? An American and a Mexican?)
It’s American/Mexican, taking place on the Texas border.
Thanks for that, Alan.
Oh boy, just read this: “In the U.S. version, written by Cold Case creator Meredith Stiehm and fellow Cold Case writer Elwood Reid…”
So, season-long investigation done by former Cold Case writers. A little worrying to say the least.
Nick: Clearly a torch has been passed from AMC to FX.:) Seriously, as long as they solve the case in the first season people will not freak out. And it is funny how people who think there is some sort of inevitability to American remakes failing don’t seem aware that Homeland is a remake of a foreign, and foreign-language, series. And Homeland was also done by producers with their background in network, as opposed to cable, TV.
Did he really just say that FX is losing money with Sons of Anarchy, Justified and America Horror Story? Because I seriously doubt that.
Ricardo – No. He said the dramas were losing money on advertising. They make money in other/different ways involving affiliates and secondary/ancillary revenue streams.
-Daniel
I’m happy to hear he expects a “minimum” of 6 seasons for Justified. It’s my favorite FX show. Speaking of which, I hope Netflix picks it up for streaming.
I’m not really sure what the definition of a mini-series is, but if they are going to change the setting, characters, and time period each season, I agree with calling AHS a mini-series. With “series” I expect an ongoing story.
Glad to see they are trying to air more dramas. The Bridge actually sounds like it could be pretty good. I don’t know enough about The Americans other than Keri Russell is attached. Would love to see an FX series starring a female lead.
Well, they did try a couple of series with female leads in Dirt and Damages, but both failed. So I wonder how willing they’d be to try again considering how defined they are by maleness.
He didn’t say anything about Archer?
ARCHER?
ARCHER?