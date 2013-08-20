2000 AD legend Mick McMahon returns this week to one of the characters he helped define – Sláine – in 2000 AD Prog 1846! The Book of Scars continues with McMahon”s signature artwork alongside Judge Dredd, Defoe, The Ten-Seconders, and Age of the Wolf! A Prog not to be missed, Earthlets!
Preview: 2000 AD #1846
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.20.13 5 years ago
