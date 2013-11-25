Al Ewing”s mighty space opera, Damnation Station, nears its end with a special double-length episode in the new 2000 AD – out next Wednesday! And the first solo female writer on Judge Dredd, Emma Beeby, continues to reveal the continuing aftermath of The Day of Chaos on the young orphans scrabbling through the ruins of Mega-City One! Available worldwide day-and-date DRM-free digital through the 2000 AD webshop or the 2000 AD iPad app!
Preview: 2000 AD #1860
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.25.13 5 years ago
