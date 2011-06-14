Preview: A look at the season 3 premiere of ‘Hawthorne’

Before I saw the third season premiere of “HawthoRNe” (Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. EST) I thought the big news was the addition of Derek Luke (remember “Antwone Fisher”?) to the cast. Luke plays Miles Bourget, the new protégé of Dr. Tom Wakefield (Michael Vartan) at the hospital. He”s a guy who prays for his patients, keeps a low profile and seems to be, like Tom, one of the good guys. Basically, a doctor you”d like to be on your insurance carrier”s list of health care providers but never is.
At last night”s screening party in Hollywood, I spoke to new guy Luke about Miles” addition to the show. While we don”t see a lot of Miles in the premiere, we will be seeing more of him soon – and even Luke is still learning all the nuances of the character. “[The character] evolved as we were on set,” he said. “What I really enjoy about the show is every moment has been a surprise, because we”re filling him out as we go.”
Luke told me that Miles, who moves to Virginia from Chicago as he and his wife struggle through a divorce, is a likely candidate to bring some drama to the hospital. After all, he falls for Camille (Hannah Hodson), the daughter of Christina Hawthorne (Jada Pinkett Smith), which isn”t usually a great idea when you”re still getting unentangled from your ex. “Miles represents kind of where the country is right now. There have been so many families that have been shaken and broken. And almost everything that happens in this country shifts his character. Men don”t often get to talk about what they”re going through on screen, but what I love about Miles is he”s an open book.”
But, as I mentioned earlier, though Luke is an intriguing addition to the show he isn”t what you”ll remember most about the third season premiere. The episode starts off on a breezily happy note: Christina is five months pregnant, she and Tom are about to cap off their on-again-off-again relationship with a walk down the aisle and Steven (Adam Rayner) is itching to propose to Bobbie (Suleka Mathew). But it doesn”t take long for things to take a very, very dark turn.
The tagline for season three is “For Better. For Worse.” And after this episode, I”m expecting a lot of worse. No spoilers, but how one character handles a hellish experience is the focus, and though this show has never shied away from big drama, this one isn’t easy to watch (or, I’m sure, bear). While subplots do percolate in the background, neither we nor the characters are spared from this ordeal, which makes me hope that the show”s writers will be doing something we hardly ever see on other medical dramas like “Grey”s Anatomy” or “Private Practice”: digging into the emotions stirred up by an unexpected trauma instead of devoting a few scenes before dancing on to the next potboiler. I could be wrong, but I hope not. This one episode sows the seeds for a season”s worth of complicated relationships, drama and possibly some legal trouble for one or more characters at a later date. Not bad for 41 minutes of TV.
While some moments during the show were typical TV missteps (on the nose dialogue, characters that hewed closer to stereotype than I’d like), I”m also taking the addition of John Tinker (who shares a writing Emmy with “Hawthorne” creator John Masius and Tom Fontana and whose credits also include “Chicago Hope”) as a new executive producer as a good sign for the future. As one of the doctors on the show might say, I’m cautiously optimistic.
In fairness to Grey’s, they devoted a significant portion of this past season to Cristina’s recovery from the trauma of the shooting at the end of last season.
While I did appreciate that GA tried to tackle PTSD, so much of that storyline rang false to me (despite Sandra Oh’s excellent acting). What bothered me most on the show this last season was 1) Meredith’s infertility/miscarriage becoming such a footnote and 2) Callie’s miraculous recovery (yes, there was time lapse, but it really felt a little too miraculous). But I guess this is really a topic for another blog!
Well overall I was shocked for a lack of better word the writer’s went hard I dont think that christina should have lost her baby, I just want to c her and tom happy hope the writer’s find a way to make it right again. Dont get it twisted still a fan!
Well, you can stop being optimistic: six episodes in, the show has plummeted into tacky, turgid soap opera. Honestly, watching this last episode I just waned to slap Christina (and the writers) hard enough to bounce her/them across the street. Grown woman, only a few months after losing her baby, finds out she can’t have any more kids and then deliberately sabotages her remaining relationship with her husband by not leaving a party on time and going home like she should — and instead stays behind to have a make-out session with the one guy she should break contact with for everyone’s sake. Stupid, or what??! And not a *nanosecond* of this was remotely credible. DAMN, but I’m tired of scripts that make intelligent women look like they suddenly became severely retarded over a man. Must be guys writing this crap. I see ablsolutely no reason for the lead character to fall for the Marc Anthony character — other than the convenience of the writers. SHOVE IT, already: I’m never watching this show again. Not even at midnight when there’s nothing else on. I’ll give my library card a workout instead. Enough!!!!!