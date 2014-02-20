Preview: All-New Ghost Rider #1

and 02.20.14 4 years ago

Who is this new Ghost Rider? And how did he come to possessed with such awesome power? The answers will be revealed when the explosive ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER #1 sets comic shops ablaze this March!

TAGSallnew ghost riderfelipe smithMarvel Comicsmike del mundoSKOTTIE YOUNGtradd moore

