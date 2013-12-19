This January, All-New Marvel NOW! heads to the battlefront, and today Marvel is pleased to present your first look at ALL-NEW INVADERS #1 from Eisner Award-Winning writer James Robinson and blockbuster artist Steve Pugh! In a bid to conquer the universe, the Kree Empire has discovered a way to weaponize Norse Gods. It falls to Brothers-in-arms Captain America, The Winter Soldier, Namor, and The Original Human Torch to re-band for a different kind of war. One that will force them to face the future and save the Earth from the Kree Empire.
Preview: All-New Invaders #1
