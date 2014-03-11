Preview: All-New Ultimates #1

THE NEXT GENERATION OF ULTIMATES IS HERE!!!

SPIDER-MAN, BLACK WIDOW, KITTY PRYDE, BOMBSHELL, CLOAK & DAGGER officially unite to tackle the vicious, rampant crime wave overtaking Hell's Kitchen!

DIAMONDBACK leads the teen gang, the SERPENT SKULLS, as they run West Midtown's drug and weapons trade & deal in murderous citywide terror!

Detective Brigid O'Reilly and her anti-gang unit are on the hunt for a serial mask killer called SCOURGE; they get close but not without some casualties!

Written by Michel Fiffe, the creator of the acclaimed indie series COPRA