Marvel is pleased to present your very first look at All-New X-Men #19, from the blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis and Brandon Peterson! The fallout from the events of the critically acclaimed Battle of the Atom crossover have shaken the X-Men to their very core – but there”s no time to rest now! The mutant-hunting Purifiers are back, out to exterminate a mysterious mutant girl! Who is this mystery mutant, and what is her connection to the All-New X-Men? The answer may surprise you! Don”t miss the start of an all-new era for the All-New X-Men this November in All-New X-Men #19!
Preview: All-New X-Men #19
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.01.13 5 years ago
