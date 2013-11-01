Preview: All-New X-Men #19

and 11.01.13 5 years ago

Marvel is pleased to present your very first look at All-New X-Men #19, from the blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis and Brandon Peterson! The fallout from the events of the critically acclaimed Battle of the Atom crossover have shaken the X-Men to their very core – but there”s no time to rest now! The mutant-hunting Purifiers are back, out to exterminate a mysterious mutant girl! Who is this mystery mutant, and what is her connection to the All-New X-Men? The answer may surprise you! Don”t miss the start of an all-new era for the All-New X-Men this November in All-New X-Men #19!

Around The Web

TAGSallnew xmenbrandon petersonBrian Michael BendisMarvel Comicsxmen

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP