• Peter Parker and Johnny Storm must stop an apocalyptic future by fighting – the Fantastic Four?! By Brian Reed (MS. MARVEL) and Sean Chen (AVENGERS)!
• Then, a young child risks his life to save Spider-Man”s in the emotional WHAT WOULD SPIDER-MAN DO? By Kevin Grievioux (NEW WARRIORS) and Lee Weeks (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!
Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #700.5
• Peter Parker and Johnny Storm must stop an apocalyptic future by fighting – the Fantastic Four?! By Brian Reed (MS. MARVEL) and Sean Chen (AVENGERS)!
Join The Discussion: Log In With