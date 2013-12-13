Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #700.5

and 12.13.13 5 years ago

• Peter Parker and Johnny Storm must stop an apocalyptic future by fighting – the Fantastic Four?! By Brian Reed (MS. MARVEL) and Sean Chen (AVENGERS)!
• Then, a young child risks his life to save Spider-Man”s in the emotional WHAT WOULD SPIDER-MAN DO? By Kevin Grievioux (NEW WARRIORS) and Lee Weeks (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

Around The Web

TAGSAmazing SpiderManBrian ReedInHyuk LeeMarvel ComicsMorry HollowellPasqual FerrySandu FloreaSean Chen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP