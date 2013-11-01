An AMAZING new era for the X-Men starts here! Ever since his Nightcrawler”s death in X-MEN MESSIAH COMPLEX, the X-Men have been without their heart and soul. After learning that their friend may not be gone after all, it”s up to WOLVERINE, STORM, BEAST, ICEMAN, NORTHSTAR and FIRESTAR to find and bring back the fan favorite fuzzy blue elf! Super star artist ED MCGUINNESS (HULK) joins master X-Writer JASON AARON (WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN, X-MEN: SCHISM) to bring you the most exciting comic on the stands!
Preview: Amazing X-Men #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.01.13 5 years ago
